Harry Potter And The Philosopher's Stone Season 1 OTT Release Date: When And Where To Watch In India?

The magical world of Harry Potter will soon return in the form of a brand-new HBO Original Series. The latest news is that the adaptation of J.K. Rowling's best-selling fantasy series has now got a streaming date in India.

The first season, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, will start streaming in December.

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Harry Potter Season 1 OTT release: When and where to watch in India?

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone will start streaming in India on JioHotstar on December 26, 2026. Internationally, the series will debut a day earlier on HBO Max on December 25, giving fans a special Christmas treat.

The first season will feature eight episodes. Unlike many HBO series that rely on a weekly release schedule, all eight episodes of the first season will be available to stream simultaneously.

Each episode is expected to run roughly an hour. The series is planned as a 10-year project, with each season adapting one of J.K. Rowling's seven original books.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone's Cast

The series introduces a completely new core trio to play the much-loved characters. Dominic McLaughlin will take on the role of Harry Potter, while Arabella Stanton will portray Hermione Granger, and Alastair Stout will appear as Ron Weasley.

Dominic and Alastair Stout got selected after a large casting search across the UK and Ireland.

Arabella stands out for her theatre experience. Known for playing Matilda Wormwood in the West End production of “Matilda the Musical,” she was selected from nearly 30,000 applicants. She has also appeared in the hit musical, Starlight Express.

They are supported by a powerhouse veteran cast, including John Lithgow as Albus Dumbledore, Nick Frost as Rubeus Hagrid, Leo Bill as Nearly Headless Nick, Andrew Brooke as the Bloody Baron, Daniel Fearn as the Fat Friar, Laura Smyth as the Fat Lady and David Threlfall will voice the Sorting Hat. Jasper Talbot and Hannah Chinn will play young James and Lily Potter.

The series will also see Harry Gilby play the role of Charlie Weasley. The character, who works with dragons, did not appear in the original films.

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Harry Potter's Second Season

HBO has already confirmed a second season, based on “Harry Potter and the Chamber of Secrets.” The series is helmed by showrunner Francesca Gardiner and director Mark Mylod (both known for Succession), with brand-new musical score composed by legendary composer Hans Zimmer.

This season will bring more familiar faces into the magical world. Kit Harington will be taking on the role of Professor Gilderoy Lockhart, while Lenny Rush will voice Dobby.

Rafe Spall and Katherine Parkinson will play Arthur and Molly Weasley respectively, with Johnny Flynn taking on the role of Lucius Malfoy.

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