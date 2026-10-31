Sanjay Gupta Death: KRK, Tusshar Kapoor, Anupam Kher And Other Bollywood Celebs Pay Tribute

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala and Kaabil, passed away on Saturday, October 31, following a fall at his residence. He was 59.

Several Bollywood celebrities took to social media to mourn his death and pay tribute to the filmmaker. Members of the film fraternity expressed shock over his sudden demise, remembering his contribution to Indian cinema and sharing memories of their association with him.

Sanjay Gupta Death: Bollywood Celebrities Pay Tribute

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Director Milap Zaveri confirmed Gupta's death to PTI. "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri said. He was among Gupta's closest friends.

Actor Tusshar Kapoor, who worked with Gupta in Shootout at Lokhandwala, expressed his grief in a post on X. "Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta …life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir!" he wrote.

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Director Ashoke Pandit also shared a tribute on Instagram. "He was a wonderful narrator, full of life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti," he wrote.

Film trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to express his shock over Gupta's death. "Shocked beyond words... Just can't believe that director #SanjayGupta is no more... Met him just a few days ago at the Mata Ki Chowki held at his residence... This is truly heartbreaking and difficult to process... My deepest condolences to his family... Om Shanti," he wrote.

Actor Anupam Kher also remembered his friend and the filmmaker in an emotional post on X. Kher, who was in Stockholm when he received the news, said it was difficult to imagine someone so full of life suddenly being gone.

"Sanjay was a filmmaker with a distinctive style and an enormous love for cinema. He was an encyclopaedia of films. You could ask him practically anything about movies, and a conversation with him would remind you how much he loved the world he belonged to. His passion came through in his social media posts too, where, of late, he had been expressing himself so openly," Kher wrote.

He further recalled working with Gupta in two films and said the filmmaker also held a special place in his family's journey, as he was his son Sikandar Kher's first director.

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"'Kher saab, we must work together!' That was almost always his opening line whenever we met. He said it when I last met him, about a year ago. We always think there will be time. Another meeting. Another conversation. Another film. It hurts to know that this one will remain unfinished," he added.

Kher also recalled Gupta's warmth and affection, along with a Holi party at his residence. He said films such as Kaante and the Shootout franchise would keep the filmmaker's distinctive voice alive.

"My heart goes out to his family, his friends, and everyone who loved him and his cinema. I will miss you, Sanjay. And I will miss hearing, 'Kher saab, we must work together!' Om Shanti," he concluded.

Director Rahul Dholakia also paid tribute to Gupta, recalling his distinctive filmmaking style and his contribution to film promotions. "Shocking. #sanjaygupta - Met him once, very long ago, was quite a stylish film maker, maybe the first to present trailers and cut promos to pitch the film idea to actors and distributors. From his filmography, Kaante remains my favorite. And Cigarette ke dhuen .. was always a party favorite - Gone too soon Gupts," he wrote on X.

Actor and film critic Kamaal R Khan (KRK) also expressed his grief, remembering his frequent conversations with the filmmaker. "RIP Sanjay Bhai. I can't believe that you have left. We were talking almost every 2nd day about films and Bollywood. You were aware about everything so much. I love you Sanjay and I will miss you everyday bro," he wrote on X.

Gupta was known for directing action thrillers and crime dramas, including Aatish, Kaabil, Kaante, Shootout at Lokhandwala, Shootout at Wadala, Jazbaa, Zinda and Mumbai Saga, among others.

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