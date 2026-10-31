'I Will Make Kaante 2': Sanjay Dutt Remembers Pays Heartfelt Tribute To Sanjay Gupta

Bollywood woke up to the shocking news of filmmaker Sanjay Gupta's death on Oct. 30. The director, best known for films such as Kaante, Shootout at Wadala and Kaabil, was 57. His sudden demise has left the industry mourning the loss of a filmmaker who carved a distinct identity with his action dramas and crime thrillers.

Actor Sanjay Dutt remembered his longtime friend with a heartfelt tribute on social media.

Sharing throwback pictures from the Kaante days, Sanjay Dutt said, "Gupts, my brother. I still cannot believe that you are gone. We have shared so much together, so many memories and so many years of friendship. You have always been family to me, and that will never change. I will miss you, our conversations and all the times we spent together.”

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He continued, “We were just discussing Kaante 2 recently. I will make Kaante 2 your dream, in memory of you, my brother. I will do everything for this dream of yours to come true, love you forever and always. Life will not be the same without you, brother. May God bless your soul.”

In the pictures, we can see Sanjay Dutt, Amitabh Bachchan, Sanjay Gupta and the Kaante cast celebrating the film.

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, best known for films such as "Kaante", "Shootout at Lokhandwala" and "Kaabil", passed away at his residence after he slipped and hit his head, his director friend Milap Zaveri said. He was 59. "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri, who is one of Gupta's closest friends, told PTI.

Versova police have filed an accidental death report (ADR) in the case. "Based on the primary information we have registered an accidental death report (ADR) have been registered, he used to stay in a bungalow in Ram Nagar locality, nothing suspicious has been found," Senior Police Inspector (SPI) Deepshikha Ware of Versova police station said.

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Filmmaker Ashoke Pandit also mourned the loss of his dear friend, Sanjay Gupta. Confirming the news of his death, he said, "It's really shocking and sad. Just got the news that our dear friend, an ace director, Sanjay Gupta, is no more. He passed due to a head injury at home. Another talent gone too soon. He was a wonderful narrator, a full-of-life persona & a passionate filmmaker. A great loss to our industry. Will miss you, my friend. Condolences to his family & dear ones. Om Shaanti. Details of his last rites will be shared soon."

Meanwhile, Kaante, which was released in 2002, was inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. Suniel Shetty, Kumar Gaurav, Lucky Ali and Mahesh Manjrekar were also part of the film.

Set in Los Angeles, it follows six Indian men who come together to execute a bank robbery, only to find themselves caught in a web of suspicion and betrayal.

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