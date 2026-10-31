How Did Sanjay Gupta Die? Police Conduct Inquiry, Body Sent For Post-Mortem

Filmmaker Sanjay Gupta, the director of Kaante and Kaabil, died after a fall at his home in Mumbai's Versova area, police and his friends said.

Versova police have registered an accidental death report and say nothing suspicious has been found.

His body has been sent for a post-mortem.

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What Happened

Gupta lost his balance and fell at around midnight on Friday, suffering a fatal head injury and heavy bleeding, according to NDTV.

The incident came to light only the next morning, as his wife, two children and the housemaid were asleep at the time. Some reports, citing Mumbai Police, say he fell in the bathroom.

His close friend and director Milap Zaveri confirmed the news to PTI. "It is true that he passed away. He fell and hit his head," Zaveri said.

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What Police Said

Senior Police Inspector Deepshikha Ware of Versova police station said the accidental death report was based on the primary information available. She said he lived in a bungalow in the Ram Nagar locality and that nothing suspicious had been found. The family does not suspect foul play and has not filed a complaint.

An accidental death report is a preliminary record that lets police inquire into the cause of a death. The post-mortem is expected to establish the cause formally, and the inquiry is continuing.

A Career In Crime And Action

Gupta made his directorial debut with Aatish: Feel the Fire in 1994, starring Sanjay Dutt, Aditya Pancholi and Raveena Tandon. He became known for crime dramas, gangster films and stylised action thrillers, many of them set in Mumbai's underworld and built around crime and revenge.

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His best-known film is Kaante (2002), a heist drama starring Amitabh Bachchan and Sanjay Dutt, inspired by Quentin Tarantino's Reservoir Dogs. It later gained a cult following. His other directorial work includes Musafir (2004), Zinda (2006), Jazbaa (2015), Kaabil (2017) with Hrithik Roshan, and Mumbai Saga (2021), with John Abraham and Emraan Hashmi.

He produced and co-wrote Shootout at Lokhandwala (2007), followed by Shootout at Wadala (2013). Dutt and Abraham were among his frequent collaborators.

Through his banner White Feather Films, he also backed films such as Dus Kahaniyaan (2007).

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