Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Dia Mirza And Others Mourn The Demise Of Sanjay Gupta

Filmmaker Hansal Mehta and actors Suniel Shetty, Neil Nitin Mukesh and Dia Mirza, among others, remembered "Kaante" director Sanjay Gupta. Gupta died at his residence after he slipped and hit his head. He was 59.

Mehta shared a picture alongside Gupta on his Instagram handle along with a note and said they went through many lows and highs together. "Not done, bro. Sanjay Gupta. Gups. My only boss in the film industry, perhaps. But more than that, a dear friend. We went through many lows and many highs together, and through all of it we shared a love for the good things in life," he wrote.

"My first and only Rolex came from him. Today it's the one memory of him I carry on my wrist, and I don't think I'll ever take it off. He held my hand when I was at my lowest. We didn't exactly create magic together, but the time itself was an absolute blast...

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"I watched some of the best films of my life in his theatre. I borrowed some of the best books I've read from his shelves. My bro code began with you, Sanjay. And now it is ended," he added.

Suniel Shetty wrote, "Still trying to come to terms with this news. We've spent so many days together, made films, shared laughs, arguments, ideas and memories that will stay with me forever. Never imagined I'd be writing something like this for you. Rest easy Sanj. You'll be missed more than words can say."

Kunal Kohli said, "Don't know how to process this news. #SanjayGupta RIP. Chatted with him little over a month ago. We were both on an awards show jury couple of years ago - we were equally quick to have an argument & a laugh about it later. You had many more films and many years to go. Prayers and strength to the family," in the post.

Mirza, who has worked with Gupta on "Dus Kahaniyaan", shared a picture of the filmmaker on her Instagram story and said she is grateful for their collaboration. "Sanjay Gupta, I will always be grateful for the work we did together, the love, the respect and the support I got from you. RIP Gupta Saab. Deepest condolences to the family," she wrote.

Mukesh said he is "deeply saddened and shocked" by the death of Gupta. "A powerhouse filmmaker we all loved and respected. Gone far too soon. My heartfelt condolences to his family and loved ones."

Tusshar Kapoor uploaded a note on his X handle and said "Woke up to sad news about the unfortunate and sudden demise of my beloved director @_SanjayGupta," he wrote. "Life is so unpredictable, though this man was a lesson learned in living life to the fullest! My deepest condolences to his family, RIP sir," he added.

"Deeply saddened by this tragic news. May his soul rest in eternal peace," Madhur Bhandarkar said.

Lyricist and poet Manoj Muntashir recalled his collaboration with the director. "We only worked together in two films, one of which was—'Kaabil'. In the time we spent together, I learned that Sanjay was not just an outstanding filmmaker, but also an incredible friend," he wrote.

"Tea after tea, poem after poem, those sessions would sometimes stretch on for hours. Very few people know that Sanjay himself was a poet of the highest caliber. He had no equal when it came to listening well and telling stories well. Those gatherings will be missed, my friend, farewell," he added.

Filmmaker Rahul Dholakia shared a post on his X handle and said recalled meeting the filmmaker. "Shocking. #sanjaygupta - Met him once, very long ago; he was quite a stylish film maker, maybe the first to present trailers and cut promos to pitch the film idea to actors and distributors. Gone too soon, Gupts," he wrote.

Indian sound designer Resul Pookutty said, "What a terrible and shocking news for me personally and our friends and family. 25 Years of working together. I'm not able to process this… we will miss you, one of the sanest voices from mainstream Hindi cinema… May your soul #restineternalpeace #ripsanjaygupta @_SanjayGupta".

Navjot Gulati said Gupta was among the most "funny and full-of-life filmmakers". "It is unbelievable that @_SanjayGupta is no more with us," he wrote.

"Other than being a filmmaker who made many COOL movies, his insights on life and the business of movies were a thing of beauty. And a true blue cinephile. RIP Sir. Oopar Kisi Screening room mein milege," he added.

Gupta is known for making action-thriller and crime films such as "Aatish", "Kaabil", "Shootout at Lokhandwala", "Shootout at Wadala", "Jazbaa", "Zinda", and "Mumbai Saga", among others.

(This story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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