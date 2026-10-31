Chelsea vs Man United Live Streaming: Likely Lineups; How To Watch Premier League Match On TV, Online?

Chelsea will host Manchester United in a Matchweek 9 Premier League 2026-27 match on Saturday, October 31.

Chelsea will be looking to get back to winning ways after suffering consecutive defeats across competitions. The Blues lost 2-0 to Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League before being knocked out of the Carabao Cup by Liverpool following a penalty shootout.

Manchester United, meanwhile, are also struggling for form. Michael Carrick's side suffered a 3-0 defeat against Bournemouth in their previous Premier League outing, extending their winless run across all competitions to eight matches.

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With both teams desperate for a positive result, Saturday's encounter at Stamford Bridge promises to be an important fixture for the two sides.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Date & Time

The Premier League 2026-27 match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played from 6:00 p.m. IST on Saturday.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Venue

The Premier League 2026-27 match between Chelsea and Manchester United will be played at Stamford Bridge in London, England.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Head-to-Head

Matches Played: 199

Chelsea: 56

Manchester United: 82

Draws: 61

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Match Referee

Peter Bankes will be the match referee for the Chelsea vs Manchester United contest.

Chelsea vs Manchester United: Predicted Lineups

Chelsea (4-3-3): Mike Penders (GK); Joshua Kofi Acheampong, Wesley Fofana, Levi Colwill, Jorrel Hato; Jordan Henderson, Romeo Lavia, Moises Caicedo; Pedro Neto, Cole Palmer, Morgan Rogers.

Manchester United (4-2-3-1): Senne Lammens (GK); Noussair Mazraoui, Harry Maguire, Lisandro Martinez, Diogo Dalot; Andrey Santos, Carlos Baleba; Bryan Mbeumo, Bruno Fernandes, Mason Mount; Matheus Cunha.

How To Watch Live Telecast?

The upcoming Premier League contest between Chelsea and Manchester United will be televised live in India on the Star Sports Network.

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How To Watch Live Streaming?

The Chelsea vs Manchester United Premier League match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website.

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