iPhone, Android Or Desktop? Can A Twitter Link Reveal The Source? Here's The Truth

Posts claiming that the last digits of an X link reveal what phone you use have gone viral, with one reaching more than 2.1 million views. The claim is partly true.
The code does hint at the device or app a link was copied from, but only the device of the person who copied it. It says nothing about who posted the tweet, and it is not new.
-
Indian Markets Turning Corner After Two Tough Years, Says Sandeep Tandon
-
NDTV Profit Ignite 2026: Experts See Opportunity In Equities, Stay Bullish For Long-Term
-
Buy Right, Sit Tight Does Not Work for Individual Stocks, Says Dinshaw Irani
-
'Worst Is Behind': Quant MF Sees Market Bottom, Flags 'Extreme Euphoria' In Midcaps
-
India's Mutual Fund Industry Could Become A $1 Trillion Opportunity, Say Fund Managers
-
'Foreign Investors Are Baraatis': Raamdeo Agrawal's Take On LTCG Tax
-
Stay Invested Through Market Cycles: Raamdeo Agrawal at NDTV Profit Ignite
-
Ramesh Damani Remains Bullish On India For Next 20-30 Years, Sees Bargains Amid Market Weakness
-
CAS Came After A Long Consultation Process: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFIT IGNITE
-
Aim To Cut FPI Onboarding Time From Mth To Five Days: SEBI Chairman Tuhin Kanta Pandey AT NDTV PROFI
What The Viral Posts Say
Several users say a link ending in s=46 means iPhone, s=20 means a web browser and s=19 means Android. Another widely shared post gives a different mapping, saying s=20 is iPhone and s=46 is a computer browser.
Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay
Tahukah kawan² kalo X (Twitter) tuh scr otomatis akan menambahkan kode pelacak tambahan (tracking parameter) pada tautan yang disalin (copy link) oleh usernya. Kode angka di dalam URL setelah tanda tanya (?s=...) tsb scr tak langsung bisa membritahu perangkat apa yg digunakan oleh org yg menyalin dan membagikan link tsb. Contoh: Pada gambar yang dilingkari merah, tautannya teetylis " ...status/2115461789777539551?s=46". Nah s=46 artinya dia menggunakan iPhone. Jadi: • s=46 iPhone • s=20 Browser (Komputer/Laptop) • s=19 Android Mengapa X Melakukan Ini? Ini merupakan bagian dari fitur pelacakan analitik bawaan platform utk mengetahui dari mana asal lalu lintas (traffic) sebuah link dan bgaimna sebuah konten menyebar. Selain kode s=, terkadang ada juga parameter t= yg bisa melacak informasi aktivitas berbagi. 🔐 Tips Privasi Jika kamu ingin membagikan link dari platform X tanpa ingin orang lain mendeteksi jenis HP atau browser yang kamu gunakan, hapus semua teks yang ada di belakang tanda tanya (?) sebelum mengirimkannya. Link tersebut akan tetap berfungsi normal dan menampilkan twit yg sama, namun jadi lbh bersih dan aman bg privasimu.— TaufikTM (@taufik_q) October 30, 2026
It also says X "recently" began adding tracking codes to copied links.
What The s= Code Means
The first mapping matches independent checks. A Cybernews investigation found that s=46 appears when a user taps "copy link" in the X app on an iPhone, and s=20 when it is copied on desktop.
Users who reverse-engineered the parameter years ago also reported that s=19 comes from Android mobile devices and s=20 from the web. So the post that makes 46 a computer browser appears to be wrong.
Here's a useful Twitter (𝕏) trick! 👀 You can sometimes identify the device or platform associated with a post by checking the URL parameters at the end of the link: 📱 s=46 — iPhone 💻 s=20 — Browser 🤖 s=19 — Android Try checking the link to this tweet and see what you discover! 🔍— Master 🫡 (@EmmanuelMags) October 29, 2026
ALSO READ | New Scam Alert in Bengaluru: X Users Say Men Are Being Targeted on Dating Apps, Here's How
Is This New?
No. Users were already noticing and discussing the s= tag on Twitter links in 2018. The viral posts have drawn fresh attention to it, not exposed something new.
What About The t= Code?
Many links also carry a t= value, and this is the part that raises more privacy questions. Users report that it is an encoded user ID, according to software engineer Gergely Orosz, which would let X see who viewed a shared link.
ALSO READ | User Accuses Japan Govt X Handle of Engagement Farming After It Posts North Korean Missile Alert
Should You Worry?
The s= code reveals only a broad device type, not your name or location. Anyone who receives your link can see it, but they would learn little. The larger question is what X does with the data. Cybernews says the values may help X track how content spreads.
How To Share A Clean Link
Delete everything after the question mark, and the link still opens the same post. For example, x.com/user/status/12345 works the same as the longer link.
Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.