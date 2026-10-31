Fahadh Faasil And Imtiaz Ali's 'The Idiot Of Istanbul' Shelved? Here's What We Know

Filmmaker Imtiaz Ali has confirmed that his planned film with Malayalam actor Fahadh Faasil, titled The Idiot of Istanbul, will not be made for now. Ali shared the update while attending the Jagran Film Festival in Mumbai.

He said that they had tried to make a film together, but things did not work out. However, Ali has not ruled out a future collaboration with the National Award-winning actor, saying they are both keen to work together.

“I want to work with Fahadh Faasil. We tried to do one film together, but the project did not materialise. We are in touch with each other, and I think that, 'dono taraf hai aag barabar lagi hui'. At some point of time, I will have the pleasure of working with Fahadh,” he said.

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What We Know About The Film

Ali first spoke about the project during a roundtable discussion with The Hollywood Reporter India. He said he had been trying to make the film for a long time, but it would not be his next release.

In 2024, he announced The Idiots of Istanbul, with Fahadh reportedly set to play the lead role and Triptii Dimri said to be the female lead. Ali had also confirmed the title while discussing the project.

“It might not be my next film, but yes, I have been trying to make this film for a long time. It is called The Idiot of Istanbul,” he had said.

The film was planned as a romantic comedy about two free-spirited people. It would have marked Fahadh's first lead role in a Hindi film. However, the project did not take shape.

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Imtiaz Ali, Fahadh Faasil's Upcoming Projects

Meanwhile, Ali is reportedly working on an untitled romantic drama starring Sharvari and Vedang Raina. The film is expected to begin shooting in November. His recent film, Main Vaapas Aaunga, featured Diljit Dosanjh, Sharvari and Vedang Raina.

Fahadh, on the other hand, has been working across Malayalam, Tamil and Telugu cinema. He recently starred in the Telugu fantasy comedy Don't Trouble The Trouble, marking his first lead role in a Telugu film. He was also seen in Idhayam Murali and Patriot this year.

The actor has now started work on Karate Chandran, which is being made under his production banner, Bhavana Studios.

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