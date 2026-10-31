Varun Dhawan Shuts Down Rift Rumours With Sidharth Malhotra: 'Never A Rivalry With My Brother’

Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra made their Bollywood debut together in Karan Johar's Student of the Year in 2012. While the two actors have since followed different career paths, they have remained on friendly terms. Their recent interaction has also put to rest speculation about a rivalry between them.

Rumours of a possible rift between the actors have occasionally made headlines. Putting an end to the chatter, Varun recently visited Sidharth and his wife, actress Kiara Advani, at their Mumbai residence.

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Sharing a goofy picture from their get-together, Varun played along with the ‘Heated Rivalry' reference and made it clear that there is nothing but brotherhood between them. His witty caption was enough to put the rumours to rest and give fans another glimpse of their camaraderie.

“Heated yes but never a rivalry with my brother. Thank u for the hospitality bhabhi ji,” his caption read.

Resharing Varun's post on his Instagram stories, Sidharth wrote, “Bro you will always be my first.”

Filmmaker Karan Johar, who introduced Varun and Sidharth to the Bollywood industry, reacted to the duo's reunion.

“Rohan and Abhimanyu! Heated Rivalry? Solid lifelong bond!” he wrote.

Where Did It All Start?

Varun and Sidharth's reunion comes after the recent telecast of a new episode of ‘Koffee With Karan', in which Varun expressed his wish to reunite with Sidharth Malhotra onscreen.

During the rapid-fire round of the episode, host Karan Johar asked Varun to name a male co-star he would like to pair up with to headline an Indian adaptation of the Canadian romance series, Heated Rivalry. Without thinking much, Varun quickly named Sidharth Malhotra.

Karan was quick to give his approval, calling the duo a “sexy pairing.”

Explaining his choice, Varun pointed out that their characters shared an interesting dynamic in their debut film, Student of the Year. He even suggested that audiences had picked up on the chemistry between them.

“I think there was (s**ual) tension between them even in SOTY. A lot of people were saying that me and Sid should end up together more than Alia,” the actor remarked.

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Varun's comment left Arjun Kapoor slightly confused and also amused, prompting him to ask whether Student Of The Year had an alternate ending that he wasn't aware of.

Varun stood by his claim, but Arjun suggested that the version he was describing existed only in his imagination.

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