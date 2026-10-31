Two Foreign Guests Die In Suspected Electrocution At Bengaluru’s Conrad Hotel Pool

Two foreign nationals died and two others were injured in a suspected electrocution incident at the swimming pool of Bengaluru's five-star Conrad Hotel on Friday evening, October 30. The incident took place at the hotel's third-floor pool, following which police registered a case and launched an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the deaths.

In a statement Manipal Hospital said, "Four people were brought to Manipal Hospitals following the incident at Conrad Hotel around 5.10 pm on Friday. They included a German national, a Slovakian national, a US national and a 26-year-old hotel staff member. The Slovakian national was administered CPR in an attempt to revive them. However, despite all clinical efforts, the patient could not be saved and was declared dead at the hospital on Friday evening. The German national was brought dead."

"The US national anticipated the electric current and jumped into the pool to rescue the victims. He complained of a headache and was in a state of shock. He is currently stable and is likely to be discharged today. The 26-year-old hotel staff member was also admitted in a state of shock. The staff member is currently stable and is likely to be discharged today," Dr Mabel, Head of the Department of Emergency Medicine, Manipal Hospitals said.

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Who Were The Victims?

The two victims have been identified as Alexander Maximilian Theiss (57), a German national and Lufthansa Airlines crew member, and Juraj Horvat (45), a Slovakian national who worked as a project manager at IBM. Both were reportedly staying at the Conrad Hotel when the incident occurred, NDTV reported. An American guest and an Indian pool attendant were also injured while attempting to rescue them.

While, an American hotel guest, identified as Matthew DeSantis (41), and an Indian pool attendant, Rahul Tiwari (28), sustained injuries while attempting to rescue the two foreign nationals.

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Both injured individuals were rushed to Manipal Hospital for medical attention and are reportedly out of danger.

The incident has raised critical questions about severe safety lapses at the Conrad, a 24-storey luxury hotel operated by Hilton where rooms cost upwards of Rs 25,000 per night.

According to the complaint filed by the wife of one of the deceased, the two men reportedly suffered electric shocks while attempting to get out of the swimming pool before subsequently drowning.

The complaint has alleged negligence on the part of the hotel management in maintaining the swimming pool and ensuring the safety of its guests. However, the exact cause of the suspected electrocution has not yet been established, and investigators are examining how the incident occurred.

Police Launch Investigation

Following the incident, police registered a case and initiated an investigation into the deaths. Authorities are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, including possible negligence in maintaining the swimming pool and its electrical installations.

Following the incident, the Conrad Hotel reportedly notified guests through its website that the swimming pool would remain closed for maintenance from October 31 to November 30, 2026.

Conrad Bengaluru's Spokesperson said, "We are deeply saddened by the tragic incident which occurred at Conrad Bengaluru yesterday which led to the subsequent passing away of two guests. We offer our deepest condolences to all those impacted. The cause of the incident has not yet been established and remains subject to a comprehensive investigation by local authorities. We are offering our full support to their investigation. Our team remains available to provide all appropriate assistance to relevant authorities as their investigation continues."

Conrad Bengaluru is a five-star luxury property belonging to the Hilton group. The deaths of the two foreign nationals and injuries sustained by the rescuers have brought renewed attention to swimming pool safety standards and electrical maintenance at hotels.

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