Eight Pune Students Drown Off Diveagar Beach In Raigad During Coaching Class Picnic

Eight students drowned in the Arabian Sea off Diveagar beach in Maharashtra's Raigad district on Thursday, ANI reported. The authorities have recovered the bodies of all the victims, police said.

The students were part of a picnic group from Winners Academy, a private coaching class based in Alandi, Pune district.

The students, studying in Classes XI and XII, were among 48 people who had travelled to the beach for a picnic. The group included 25 boys, 17 girls and six teachers, according to police.

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Eight students entered the sea and were swept away after misjudging the depth of the water and the strength of the current, a police official informed PTI.

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An alert was raised after the students were swept away, prompting search and rescue teams to reach the spot. The teams recovered the bodies of all eight students, police said.

Police personnel and local authorities remained at the site to complete the necessary legal and administrative procedures following the recovery operation.

Diveagar, located around 170 km from Mumbai, is a popular coastal destination known for its beach and historic temples. The area falls under the jurisdiction of the Dighi coastal police station.

The incident has resulted in the loss of eight young lives and is likely to have a profound impact on their families, classmates and teachers. Authorities are continuing with the required procedures at the site.

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Police said the students had been travelling as part of the coaching-class group, while officials completed necessary administrative and legal formalities at the site.

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