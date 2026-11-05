Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

Britannia Q2 Results: Revenue Surges 15.6% To Beat Estimates. So Why Did Margins Shrink?

Margin shrank as materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade, change in inventories rose to Rs 3,378 crore.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Britannia Q2 Results: Revenue Surges 15.6% To Beat Estimates. So Why Did Margins Shrink?
Image: NDTV Profit

Britannia announced July to September quarter results for financial year 2026-27 on Thursday, November 5. The FMCG giant's net profit rose 10.2% to Rs 721 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 654 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottomline marginally beat Bloomberg estimate of Rs 720 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.6% to Rs 5,598 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 4,841 crore in the same quarter previous year. in terms of operations, Ebitda climbed 7.1% to Rs 1,023 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 955 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin expanded 18.3% year-on-year from 19.7%. Margin shrank as materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade, change in inventories rose to  Rs 3,378 crore in the quarter from  Rs 2,823 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

(This is a developing story.)

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

LIC Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Premiums Rise 16%. One Category Did The Heavy Lifting

LIC Q2 Results: Profit Jumps 20%, Premiums Rise 16%. One Category Did The Heavy Lifting

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com