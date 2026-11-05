Britannia Q2 Results: Revenue Surges 15.6% To Beat Estimates. So Why Did Margins Shrink?

Britannia announced July to September quarter results for financial year 2026-27 on Thursday, November 5. The FMCG giant's net profit rose 10.2% to Rs 721 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 654 crore in the corresponding period last year. The bottomline marginally beat Bloomberg estimate of Rs 720 crore.

Revenue from operations jumped 15.6% to Rs 5,598 crore for the quarter ended on September 30, 2026 from Rs 4,841 crore in the same quarter previous year. in terms of operations, Ebitda climbed 7.1% to Rs 1,023 crore in the quarter under review from Rs 955 crore in Q2FY26. Ebitda margin expanded 18.3% year-on-year from 19.7%. Margin shrank as materials consumed, purchases of stock-in-trade, change in inventories rose to Rs 3,378 crore in the quarter from Rs 2,823 crore in the corresponding quarter previous year.

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