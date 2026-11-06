'Looking to Marry Someone With $150k In Gains': Investor Jokes He Has $150k in Losses To Set Off

An investor has sparked discussion on social media after jokingly suggesting that he was looking to marry someone with more than $150,000 in capital gains to offset an equivalent amount of capital losses and potentially reduce their tax liability.

In a post on X, the investor wrote, "Does anybody with $150K in capital gains want to get married this year? I have $150K in capital losses and we can offset them and keep the gains tax free."

The post highlights the US federal tax system, under which married couples filing jointly can combine their income, capital gains and capital losses on a single tax return. Accordingly, tax-saving opportunities for married taxpayers depend heavily on their filing status.

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Can Married Couples Offset Each Other's Capital Gains and Losses?

In cases involving joint tax returns, one spouse's capital losses can offset the other spouse's capital gains for the same tax year.

For instance, if one spouse records $150,000 in capital gains while the other reports $150,000 in capital losses, the combined figures could potentially cancel each other out, leaving no net capital gain from those transactions.

However, couples who choose to file separately generally cannot combine their individual capital gains and losses in the same way. Each spouse must report their individual financial transactions on a separate tax return.

What Happens When Capital Losses Exceed Gains?

The US tax system also allows taxpayers to use excess capital losses to offset up to $3,000 of ordinary income annually, or $1,500 for married individuals filing separately.

Any remaining unused capital losses can generally be carried forward to future tax years, subject to applicable tax rules.

Why Marriage for Tax Benefits Is Not That Simple

Although the investor's post appears to suggest an interest in marriage driven more by financial considerations than emotional bonding, marrying someone solely to benefit from a tax offset involves several legal and financial considerations.

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Filing jointly combines a couple's financial reporting, potentially making both partners liable for shared tax debts and triggering a so-called "marriage penalty".

While this allows one spouse's capital losses to offset the other's gains, marriage alone does not make investments tax-free. Actual tax savings depend on individual circumstances and applicable federal tax rules.

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