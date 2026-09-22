ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today: What Grey Market Signals Ahead Of September 23 Opening

ArMee Infotech's Rs 300-crore IPO opens for subscription on Sept. 23 and closes on Sept. 25, 2026. Ahead of the issue, the latest grey market premium (GMP) of Rs 12 implies a potential listing gain of nearly 3.20%.

Note: Grey market premiums are unofficial and may not accurately reflect the stock's actual listing performance.

Investors considering the ArMee Infotech IPO should keep these key details in mind before subscribing.

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ArMee Infotech IPO GMP Today

The latest GMP for ArMee Infotech IPO stood at Rs 12 on Sept. 22 at 11:00 a.m. With the upper price band of Rs 375, the IPO's estimated listing price is Rs 387. This implies an expected listing gain of 3.20% for investors.

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ArMee Infotech IPO: Key Details

ArMee Infotech IPO is a book-built issue of Rs 300 crore. It comprises a fresh issue of 80 lakh shares aggregating to Rs 300 crore.

The price band for the IPO is set between Rs 350 and Rs 375 per share.

To participate in the IPO, retail investors must bid for at least a single lot of 40 shares. This means a minimum amount of investment required by an individual investor (retail) is Rs 15,000 (based on the upper price).

Khandwala Securities Ltd. and Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt. Ltd. are the book running lead managers, while Cameo Corporate Services Ltd. is the registrar to the issue.

For more details on the IPO, check the red herring prospectus filed by the company.

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ArMee Infotech IPO Key Dates

Bidding window opens: Sept. 23

Bidding window closes: Sept. 25

Allotment finalisation: Sept. 28

Refund initiation: Sept. 29

Credit of Shares to Demat accounts: Sept. 29

Listing date: Sept. 30

ArMee Infotech IPO: Use Of Proceeds

The company plans to use the IPO proceeds to secure new government/PSU projects by funding bank guarantees, with Rs 155 crore earmarked for this purpose. It will also use Rs 60 crore for working capital and Rs 6.50 crore to prepay or repay certain borrowings.

The remaining funds will be used for general corporate purposes.

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ArMee Infotech: Company Financials

ArMee Infotech's total income rose 7% year-on-year to Rs 1,410.09 crore in FY26, while PAT increased 9% to Rs 45.47 crore.

Total income: Rs 1,410.09 crore, compared with Rs 1,315.78 crore in FY25

Profit after tax (PAT): Rs 45.47 crore, up from Rs 41.67 crore in the previous financial year

EBITDA: Rs 75.64 crore versus Rs 58.64 crore a year earlier

About ArMee Infotech Ltd.

ArMee Infotech Ltd., headquartered in Ahmedabad, Gujarat, operates in IT infrastructure and managed services, serving government departments, PSUs, corporates, BFSI companies and educational institutions.

The company has also expanded beyond traditional IT services into retail experience centres and renewable energy ventures, including solar EPC, power purchase agreements (PPAs) and battery energy storage systems (BESS).

Disclaimer: Investments in initial public offerings are subject to market risks. Please consult with financial advisors and read red herring prospectus thoroughly before placing bids.

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