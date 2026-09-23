Welspun Living Share Price Jumps Nearly 4%. Here's Why

Shares of Welspun Living Ltd. jumped nearly 4% in early trade on Wednesday, September 23, after a large block deal worth Rs 525.88 crore was reported on the stock exchanges.

According to NSE's block deal data, 24,471,102 shares of Welspun Living changed hands in the morning block deal window at Rs 214.90 apiece. The transaction was recorded in Session 1, which is the morning block deal window on the NSE.

The large-volume transaction put Welspun Living shares in focus during Wednesday's trading session, with the stock gaining nearly 4% at one point in early trade. The stock opened at Rs 229.20 on the NSE, compared with its previous close of Rs 221.51.

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The block deal price of Rs 214.90 was around 3% lower than the stock's previous closing price. Despite the deal being executed at a discount to the previous close, the stock moved higher after the opening bell.

Welspun Living shares climbed to Rs 233 during early trade before paring some of the gains. The stock was last trading at Rs 228.44, up around 3.11% from its previous close.

Welspun Living stock price movement

Welspun Living has delivered strong gains so far in 2026. The stock has rallied around 73% during the year to date, while it has gained more than 20.7% in the past month alone.

The recent rise has kept the stock in focus among investors, particularly after the large block transaction reported on Wednesday.

At current levels, Welspun Living is trading at a price-to-earnings (P/E) multiple of 73.12 times. The company has a market capitalisation of Rs 21,574.4 crore.

The block deal comes against the backdrop of the stock's sharp gains this year, with Wednesday's trading activity adding to the focus on the company's shares.

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