Big Push For Women's Football: AIFF, Capri Sports Ink 15-Year Deal

The All India Football Federation and Capri Sports have entered into a 15-year partnership covering the commercial development and marketing rights of the Indian Women's League and Indian Women's League 2.

Under the agreement, Capri Sports will oversee the commercial development and marketing of India's top two tiers of women's club football.

The company will work alongside the AIFF and participating clubs to expand their audiences, increase the visibility of clubs and players, attract brands and investment, and strengthen broadcast and digital engagement, according to an official release.

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AIFF Expands Women's Football Pathway

The AIFF has also expanded the competitive pathway for young female footballers through dedicated youth competitions.

The Under-17 Women's Youth League was held in July, while the inaugural Under-15 Women's Youth League is scheduled to begin in October.

The move comes as India's women's football structure continues to see growth at the developmental level.

"The timing of this partnership is very important for women's football in India. In recent years, we have seen greater participation through initiatives such as the ASMITA leagues, growth in player registrations, and the introduction of dedicated U17 and U15 women's youth competitions," AIFF President Kalyan Chaubey said. "At the same time, our senior, U20 and U17 national teams have all made significant progress at the Asian level in 2026."

India Women's Teams See Continental Progress

The developments at the domestic and youth levels have also coincided with encouraging results for India's women's national teams in 2026.

The senior women's team qualified for the AFC Women's Asian Cup through the qualifiers route. India also returned to the AFC U-20 Women's Asian Cup and AFC U-17 Women's Asian Cup after lengthy absences from the respective continental competitions.

The 15-year AIFF-Capri Sports partnership is aimed at further developing the commercial side of women's club football while the federation continues to strengthen the pathway from youth competitions to the national teams.

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