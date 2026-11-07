Scene vs Mookuthi Amman 2 Box Office Day 2: Suriya or Nayanthara, Who Is Winning Diwali Fight?

Suriya's Telugu dub alone made more money on Friday than Nayanthara's film did across India. And that was before counting the ₹16.15 crore net that the Tamil version of Scene brought in.

By the end of opening day, two days before Diwali on Sunday, Suriya's action comedy had collected ₹19.15 crore net in India against ₹1.88 crore for Mookuthi Amman 2. The gap was ₹17.27 crore, according to Sacnilk.

Suriya got the shows and filled more seats

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Cinemas gave Scene nearly three times as many slots on November 6. Sacnilk tracked 6,167 shows for Suriya's film and 2,127 for Nayanthara's. Even with all that extra capacity, Scene averaged 55% occupancy. Mookuthi Amman 2 averaged 24.1%. The Tamil versions drew ₹16.15 crore and ₹1.75 crore net respectively. In Telugu, it was ₹3 crore against ₹13 lakh.

Tamil Nadu was Suriya's biggest market, accounting for ₹10.75 crore gross against ₹1.80 crore for Nayanthara. Kerala widened the gap. Scene, directed by Aavesham filmmaker Jithu Madhavan, grossed ₹5.75 crore there alone, more than twice the ₹2.15 crore Mookuthi Amman 2 grossed across India.

Sacnilk had tipped Nayanthara's sequel to draw Tamil family audiences through same-day bookings.

A big win at home, a different yardstick overseas

Scene's ₹22.25 crore India gross came in at the lower end of Sacnilk's ₹22–30 crore forecast. Overseas markets added ₹12 crore, taking the film to ₹34.25 crore worldwide, just shy of the projected ₹36–44 crore. Sacnilk has yet to report an overseas figure for Mookuthi Amman 2.

Rajinikanth's Jailer 2 gives that overseas number some scale. It made ₹57 crore outside India on its October opening day, nearly 4.8 times what Scene managed. International markets supplied almost 45% of Jailer 2's worldwide debut, against 35% for Scene.

That ₹57 crore overseas opening alone was bigger than Suriya's entire first day worldwide.

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