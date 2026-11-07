Jailer 2 Box Office Day 24: Rs 824 Crore Hit Heads to OTT, Is Jailer 3 Coming?

On Wednesday, Jailer 2 had more than 8,000 shows. By Friday, with Diwali two days away on Sunday, it was down to 619. Ramayana had arrived, Suriya's Scene and Mookuthi Amman 2 followed, and the biggest hit of Rajinikanth's career took in ₹60 lakh net in India for the day.

It entered the festive weekend with a record ₹824.25 crore worldwide.

That 23-day tally puts Jailer 2 ahead of Rajinikanth's 2.0 as the highest-grossing Tamil film in Sacnilk's rankings. It grossed ₹547.65 crore in India and another ₹276.60 crore overseas. India net stood at ₹468.25 crore, with Saturday's collections yet to come in when Sacnilk posted its November 7 morning update.

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Fewer shows, fuller seats

The first big cut came on Thursday, when Ramayana opened and the number of tracked shows fell from 8,004 to 2,976. By Friday, Jailer 2 had lost more than 90% of its Wednesday slots. Yet the shows it kept were fuller on average. Occupancy rose from 12% on Wednesday to 27.7% on Friday, even as India net fell from ₹3 crore to ₹60 lakh. The Tamil version alone accounted for ₹45 lakh of Friday's take.

The film was already slowing before the holiday reshuffle. It grossed ₹391.55 crore in India over its first eight days, followed by ₹111.50 crore in week two and ₹43.90 crore in week three. The Diwali releases left it with far fewer shows in Tamil Nadu and other southern markets that were still bringing in most of its business.

Prime Video gets Jailer 2 on November 12

Jailer 2 starts streaming exactly four weeks after its October 15 theatrical release. Prime Video will carry it in Tamil, Telugu, Hindi, Malayalam and Kannada. Exhibitors had hoped the record run would buy the film more time before streaming, Sacnilk reported. The tracker has also reported that an extended cut with roughly 30 minutes of additional footage is a possibility.

There is already talk of a third film. Cinejosh reported on November 5 that Sun Pictures had given Jailer 3 the go-ahead and that director Nelson Dilipkumar had started working on the story. Sun Pictures has yet to announce when it will shoot or who will return.

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