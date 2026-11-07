Are Banks Open On November 7? Check State-Wise Bank Holiday Status

Banks in India will remain open on Nov. 7, as it is not a bank holiday, with them operating on the regular hours on a working Saturday. Bank branches on Saturday are typically open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

All scheduled and non-scheduled banks in India will remain closed on the second and fourth Saturdays of every month, along with Sundays. The first, third and fifth Saturdays are generally working days unless a regional holiday is declared.

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Banks will remain open in all states and Union Territories on Nov. 7, including Andhra Pradesh, Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Bihar, Chandigarh, Chhattisgarh, Delhi, Goa, Gujarat, Haryana, Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Karnataka, Kerala, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, Tamil Nadu, Telangana, Tripura, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

Chhoti Diwali (Little Diwali), Kali Chaudas are celebrated on Nov. 7 as lead-ups to Diwali.

Banks will remain closed on Sunday, Nov. 8, across the country as part of their regular weekly holiday.

According to the RBI's holiday calendar, banks will observe regional holidays on Nov. 9 for Diwali, Laxmi Puja and Govardhan Puja; Nov. 10 for Diwali (Bali Pratipada) and Vikram Samvat New Year; Nov. 11 for Laxmi Puja, Bhaidooj and other regional festivals; Nov. 13 for Wangala Festival; Nov. 16 for Chhath Puja; Nov. 20 for Igas-Bagwal; Nov. 23 for Seng Kut Snem; Nov. 24 for Guru Nanak Jayanti and Karthika Purnima; and Nov. 27 for Kanakadasa Jayanthi. These holidays will apply to specific states and banking regions rather than nationwide.

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Those that need to execute financial transactions can still use features such as United Payments Interface (UPI), mobile banking and net banking as well as automated teller machines (ATMs) while the banks are closed.

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