Udta Teer Trailer Out: Ayushmann Khurrana, Sara Ali Khan Take On Chaotic Spy Mission

With a spy mission at its centre, Udta Teer promises to take audiences on a fun-filled ride filled with humour and unpredictable situatio

The official trailer of Udta Teer is out, offering a glimpse into the film's quirky world and the unusual situations surrounding its central mission. The makers describe it as “tod-fod comedy...like never before!” and invite viewers to join the mission, calling it a “rollercoaster ride.” The trailer sets the tone for a fun-filled spy adventure with comic moments, unexpected twists and plenty of chaos.

Udta Teer Plot

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Udta Teer is set in a world where everyone has a secret, and nobody can be trusted. The story follows a spy who accidentally turns the entire game upside down.

As the events unfold, the protagonist finds himself caught in a web of confusion and uncertainty. The film combines high-stakes espionage with comic situations, creating a story where even the hero is unsure about what is happening around him. With its unusual take on the spy genre, the film has been presented as a complete family entertainer.

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Udta Teer Cast And Crew

Udta Teer stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Sara Ali Khan in the lead roles. The film marks their next on-screen collaboration after Pati Patni Aur Woh Do, which released earlier this year.

Written and directed by Aakash A Kaushik, the film marks his directorial debut. He has previously worked as a writer on projects including Bhooth Bangla, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3, Thank God and Housefull 4.

Produced by Dharma Productions and Sikhya Entertainment, the film has Karan Johar, Adar Poonawalla, Apoorva Mehta, Guneet Monga Kapoor and Achin Jain as producers. Raunaq Bajaj is credited as the co-producer.

Sachin-Jigar have composed the music, while Amitabh Bhattacharya has served as the lyricist. Sony Music India is the music partner.

Udta Teer Release Date

Udta Teer is scheduled to release in theatres on October 9, 2026.

Watch Trailer Here:

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