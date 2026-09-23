'Situation Very Serious': Fadnavis Assesses Drought In Latur, Pledges Direct Aid To Farmers

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Wednesday assessed the drought-like situation in Latur and assured farmers of direct assistance, saying the situation in the district was "very serious".

Fadnavis visited drought-hit areas of Latur in Marathwada to inspect crop damage and meet farmers affected by the prolonged dry spell.

"We have come to the fields with the farmers to assess the drought-like situation that has developed in Maharashtra. The situation is very serious. We are currently standing in a soybean field, and the soybean crop has been completely destroyed. There will be no yield from the crop," Fadnavis told PTI.

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He said Latur and neighbouring Dharashiv had received only around 50% of the expected rainfall, raising concerns over drinking water availability. "There is also going to be a shortage of drinking water because the two districts of Latur and Dharashiv have received only about 50% of the expected rainfall," he said.

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Fadnavis said the state government would provide direct assistance to affected farmers and extend support for the upcoming Rabi season. "So, we have decided that we will provide direct assistance to farmers, and we are already doing so. We will provide them assistance for the Rabi season as well. We will make arrangements for drinking water," he said.

The chief minister also said arrangements would be made for livestock in the affected areas. "We have also decided to make arrangements for livestock here. We will implement all these decisions as soon as possible to help the farmers in this crisis. We had also announced a loan waiver earlier, and work on that is also underway," he added.

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