The Paradise Advance Booking: Nani Starrer Races Ahead With Strong Opening-Day Demand

With The Paradise nearing its theatrical release, advance bookings are already building interest among moviegoers. The latest trends provide a glimpse into the film's pre-release buzz across cities, states, languages and formats.

The Paradise has recorded Rs 13.22 crore in gross bookings for its opening day. The film has sold 609,623 tickets across 4,473 shows in 857 theatres and 355 cities. The overall occupancy stands at 36.5%, with 1,041 shows marked fast-filling and 146 shows already houseful, according TrackTollywood.

The Telugu version leads with Rs 13 crore and 38.7% occupancy, contributing 98.3% of the total advance bookings. The Tamil version has earned Rs 17.13 lakh at 14.3% occupancy, while Hindi has recorded Rs 5.30 lakh at 5.2% occupancy. Malayalam has collected Rs 3,520 at 1.3% occupancy, and Kannada has earned Rs 300 at 0.4% occupancy.



The 2D format leads with Rs 12.94 crore, accounting for 97.9% of the bookings, with 36.3% occupancy. Dolby Cinema 2D has earned Rs 20.34 lakh, followed by EPIQ at Rs 6.03 lakh and 4DX at Rs 1.53 lakh, the report stated.

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State-City Wise Bookings

TrackTollywood reports that Hyderabad has emerged as the biggest contributor, recording Rs 5.52 crore, which accounts for 41.7% of the total gross. The city has sold 2,22,308 tickets across 667 shows, with an occupancy of 70.7%.

Bengaluru follows with Rs 1.21 crore, while Vizag has registered Rs 89.38 lakh. Vijayawada recorded Rs 46.25 lakh, followed by Guntur at Rs 25.51 lakh and Warangal at Rs 25.33 lakh.

Among states, Telangana leads with Rs 7.02 crore, contributing 53% of the total gross. It is followed by Andhra Pradesh with Rs 4.37 crore and Karnataka with Rs 1.32 crore.

Tamil Nadu has recorded Rs 37.82 lakh, while Maharashtra stands at Rs 3 lakh.

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About The Paradise Story

Set in 1980s Secunderabad, The Paradise follows a marginalised tribe fighting discrimination and seeking recognition and citizenship. Nani plays Jadal, an unlikely leader who unites his people against an oppressive system. The film explores resistance, sacrifice, identity and a strong mother-son bond.

Nani leads the cast as Jadal, alongside Mohan Babu, Raghav Juyal, Kayadu Lohar, Sonali Kulkarni and Easwari Rao. Written and directed by Srikanth Odela, the film is produced by Sudhakar Cherukuri under SLV Cinemas, with music composed by Anirudh Ravichander.

The Paradise will release in theatres on September 24, 2026, in eight languages — Telugu, Tamil, English, Spanish, Malayalam, Hindi, Kannada and Bangla.

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