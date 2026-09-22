Mahalaxmi's Gallops Restaurant Among Five To Lose Licence In Latest FDA Crackdown In Mumbai

Mahalaxmi's Gallops restuarant was among the five that lost their licence in the latest round of crackdowns by the Tukaram Mundhe-led Food And Drugs Administration of Maharahstra, as per a press note on Tuesday.

It reported finding "blood and ketchup" stains from non-vegetarian items on the ice inside its refridgerator. It also flagged insufficient covering of drains and cockroach traps, stagnant water and live cockroaches and ants in the kitchen, along with a host of other issues.

ALSO READ: Swiggy Instamart Unit, Amazon Warehouse Operator Among 10 In Mumbai To Lose Licence In FDA Crackdown

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

"Raw material in torn/damaged packaging, grease accumulation in the kitchen, deteriorated walls, inadequate covering of drainage and cockroach traps, presence of live cockroaches and ants, water stagnation, and lack of records of annual medical examination/vaccination of food handlers were among the numerous continuing violations found under ‘Schedule 4'," the press note said.

The other eateries that faced action included Gurukrupa Dairy Products, Malad East as well as Gurukrupa Dairy Products, Gufran Seekh Corner, Dreamer Hospitality Pvt. and Mirari.

Gufran Seekh Corner in Versova was found to be operating without a valid food licence or registration. The FDA further stated that it violated many provisions under Schedule 4, flagging issues with potable water testing, storage and segregation of food items, cleanliness, pest control and yearly medical examination and records of food handlers.

The FDA found similar such violations of Schedule 4's provisions with Dreamer Hospitality Pvt. and Mirari in Bandra West.

ALSO READ: Bandra's Dreamer Hospitality Latest To Lose Licence In Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA's Crackdown

The food safety enforcement body also took action against Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad (East), where it discovered apparatus for the manufacture of white and yellow ghee as well as an infestation of rats and cockroaches.

"During inspection, it was found that refined sunflower oil, vanaspati (hydrogenated fat) and branded ghee were being blended together in two special boilers to manufacture counterfeit white and yellow ghee, and that consumers were being misled through labelling in small print under the name “Pooja Ghee”. Infestation of rats and cockroaches was also found on the premises," it said,

The FDA seized around 2,464.05 kg of adulterated and misleading ghee, refined sunflower oil and vanaspati (worth approximately Rs. 13.5 lakh), along with two boiler machines and one khoya machine (worth approximately Rs. 1.6 lakh), aggregating to a stock worth approximately Rs. 15.15 lakh.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.