India At Asian Games 2026 Day 4: Full Schedule, Match Timings For Wednesday Events

The Asian Games 2026 will enter Day 4 with India having already secured seven medals in the opening three days of competition.

The Indian contingent will be looking to add to that tally, with several medal opportunities lined up on Wednesday.

Shooting has been India's most successful sport so far, contributing five of the seven medals won by the country. India has four silver medals and a bronze from shooting, underlining the strong start made by the contingent in the sport.

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India's medal tally has also received contributions from mixed martial arts, which is making its Asian Games debut this year. Suchika Tariyal created history by winning a bronze medal for India. The Indian women's cricket team has also successfully defended its gold medal.

India's Medal Opportunities On Day 4

India will be represented across several disciplines on Day 4, with equestrian, shooting and weightlifting offering medal opportunities.

In equestrian, the Cross Country Eventing competitions in the team and individual events will provide medal chances for India. Six Indian athletes are set to compete. Shooting will have three medal events on the schedule. These include the women's 10m air pistol team final, featuring Manu Bhaker, along with the men's and women's skeet team finals.

Weightlifting will also offer two medal opportunities. Mirabai Chanu will compete in the women's 49kg final, while the women's 53kg final will also take place. Apart from these medal events, Indian athletes will be in action across swimming, boxing, fencing, hockey, kabaddi, sepak takraw and table tennis as the country looks to build on its strong start at the Asian Games.

The following is the Asian Games schedule of Indian athletes on Tuesday, September 23. All timings are in IST.

5.30 AM: Sepak Takraw - Men's Team Regu

Teams: India vs Philippines

Stage: Group stage (Group B)

5.30 AM: Soft Tennis - Men's Singles

Athletes: Jay Meena vs Sherwin Nuguit (Philippines)

Stage: Quarter-finals

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6.15 AM: Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol Individual

Athletes: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Singh

Stage: Qualification

6.15 AM: Shooting - Women's 10m Air Pistol Team

Athletes: Esha Singh, Manu Bhaker and Suruchi Singh

Stage: Final

6.30 AM onwards: Shooting - Men's Skeet Individual

Athletes: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Stage: Qualification (Day 3)

6.30 AM onwards: Shooting - Men's Skeet Team

Athletes: Anantjeet Singh Naruka, Bhavtegh Singh Gill and Mairaj Ahmed Khan

Stage: Final

6.30 AM onwards: Shooting - Women's Skeet Individual

Athletes: Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon

Stage: Qualification (Day 3)

6.30 AM onwards: Shooting - Women's Skeet Team

Athletes: Maheshwari Chauhan, Parinaaz Dhaliwal and Raiza Dhillon

Stage: Final (Day 3)

6.30 AM: Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles

Athletes: Harmeet Desai/Yashaswini Ghorpade vs Mohamed Ismail/Fathimath Ali (Maldives)

Stage: Round of 32

6.30 AM onwards: Equestrian - Eventing Team

Athletes: Arjan Nagra (Cooley Goodwood), Ashish Limaye (Willy Be Dun) and Fouaad Mirza (Camouflage 38)

Stage: Cross Country

6.30 AM onwards: Fencing - Women's Foil Individual

Athletes: Mina Devi Naorem and Joys Stalinraj

Stage: Preliminaries

6.30 AM onwards: Fencing - Men's Sabre Individual

Athletes: Gisho Kumarasen and Karan Singh

Stage: Preliminaries

6.42 AM: Swimming - Men's 100m Butterfly

Athletes: Rohit Benedicton and Sajan Prakash

Stage: Heats (Heat 2)

7.03 AM: Swimming - Men's 200m Freestyle

Athletes: Vedaant Madhavan and Aneesh Sunil

Stage: Heats (Heat 2)

7.10 AM: Table Tennis - Mixed Doubles

Athletes: Manish Shah/Diya Chitale vs Chanul Kulappuwawadu/Bimandee Swarna (Sri Lanka)

Stage: Round of 32

8.30 AM: Kabaddi - Women's

Teams: India vs Iran

Stage: Group stage (Group A)

8.30 AM onwards: Boxing - Men's 80kg

Athletes: Ankush Panghal vs Hamsa Vogel (Bahrain)

Stage: Round of 32

9.45 AM: Kabaddi - Men's

Teams: India vs Bangladesh

Stage: Group stage (Group A)

10.00 AM: Weightlifting - Women's 49kg

Athlete: Mirabai Chanu

Stage: Final

10.30 AM: Squash - Men's Singles

Athletes: Abhay Singh vs Arkaradet Arkarahirunya (Thailand)

Stage: Round of 32

11.15 AM: Squash - Women's Singles

Athletes: Tanvi Khanna vs Dami Kim (South Korea)

Stage: Round of 32

11.24 AM onwards: Equestrian - Eventing Individual

Athletes: Arjan Nagra (Cooley Goodwood), Ashish Limaye (Willy Be Dun) and Fouaad Mirza (Camouflage 38)

Stage: Cross Country

11.30 AM: Hockey - Women's

Teams: India vs Thailand

Stage: Group stage (Pool B)

12.00 PM: Squash - Men's Singles

Athletes: Veer Chotrani vs Shamil Wakeel (Sri Lanka)

Stage: Round of 32

1.30 PM: Weightlifting - Women's 53kg

Athlete: Gyaneshwari Yadav

Stage: Final

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