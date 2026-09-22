Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Highlights: India Bag Cricket Gold, Assure Wushu Medal; Check Results

India enjoyed a landmark Day 3 at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, Japan, as the women's cricket team won the country's first gold medal of the Games.

Roshibina Devi also assured herself of a third successive Asian Games medal after reaching the women's 60kg wushu semi-finals.

Here are the highlights

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Cricket: India Women Win Cricket Gold

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Indian women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka by 147 runs in the gold-medal match to open India's gold account at the Asian Games.

India posted 216/3 after being asked to bat first, with vice-captain Smriti Mandhana scoring 79 and Shafali Verma making 48. Richa Ghosh provided the late acceleration with an unbeaten 49 off 22 balls. Sri Lanka were then bowled out for 69 in under 16 overs, with India completing a commanding victory. The result also saw India retain the women's cricket gold after their triumph at the previous Asian Games.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold, Beats Sri Lanka In Final

Wushu: Roshibina Devi Assures Third Successive Medal

Roshibina Devi continued her impressive Asian Games run by defeating Chu Man Sin of Macao, China, 5-0 in the women's 60kg quarter-finals.

The victory took Roshibina into the semi-finals and assured her of a third successive Asian Games medal. She had previously won bronze at the 2018 Jakarta Games and silver in the same Sanda 60kg category at the 2022 edition.

Table Tennis: Women's Team Lost In Quarter-Finals

India's women's table tennis team fought back from 1-2 down to defeat Thailand 3-2 in the Round of 16. Sreeja Akula won the deciding match to send India into the quarter-finals. The women's team missed out on a medal, as they lost to North Korea in the QF by 3-0.

The men's team, however, exited the competition after suffering a 0-3 defeat to South Korea in their Round of 16 tie.

Shooting

Elavenil Valarivan and Parth Rakesh Mane finished fourth in the mixed team 10m air rifle final after scoring 376.3 points, missing out on a medal.

Badminton

In women's badminton, India suffered a 1-3 defeat to Japan in the quarter-finals. PV Sindhu lost the opening singles match to Akane Yamaguchi, while Unnati Hooda was also beaten by Tomoka Miyazaki.

Boxing

India also saw boxing action, with Sakshi Chaudhary winning her women's 51kg bout 5-0 against Philippines' Aira Cordero Villegas.

Kabaddi

In kabaddi, India's men's team registered its second straight win in Group A, defeating South Korea 63-31 on Tuesday. The defending champions led 34-14 at half-time before completing another comprehensive victory.

India had earlier opened its campaign with a 49-24 win over hosts Japan and will next face Bangladesh on Wednesday.

Hockey: Indian men's team thrashed Sri Lanka by 16-1

India, who are the defending champions, entered the contest on the back of a 13-1 win over Indonesia in their opening Pool A match. The Harmanpreet Singh-led side thrashed Sri Lanka 16-1, with India's attacking options proving too strong for the Sri Lankan defenders and goalkeeper.

India are drawn alongside Sri Lanka, South Korea, Japan, Bangladesh and Indonesia. India will now face South Korea on September 24 and Japan on September 26.

Soft Tennis

Jay Meena advanced to the quarter-finals of the men's singles.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi Storms Into Wushu Semis, Assured Of Medal

Overall, Tuesday proved to be a significant day for India, with the women's cricket team's gold and Roshibina's assured wushu medal taking the country's tally to eight.

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