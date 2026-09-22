Asian Games 2026: Roshibina Devi Storms Into Wushu Semis, Assured Of Medal

Indian wushu star Roshibina Devi has assured herself of a third successive Asian Games medal after defeating Macao, China's Chu Man Sin 5-0 in the women's 60kg quarterfinals on Tuesday.

Roshibina produced another dominant performance at the Aichi Prefectural Martial Arts Hall in Nagoya to storm into the semi-finals. Her victory has also secured India's first confirmed wushu medal at the ongoing Asian Games.

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Roshibina Devi Enters Wushu Semi-Finals

The 60kg fighter had earlier defeated Bangladesh's Shika Khatun in the pre-quarterfinals on Monday. She followed that up with another 5-0 win over Chu Man Sin to continue her impressive campaign in Nagoya.

Roshibina won the quarterfinal on points and will now compete in the semi-finals on Wednesday, where a victory would take her into the gold medal bout.

The Indian has already established herself as one of the country's leading wushu athletes at the Asian Games. She won a bronze medal in the Sanda 60kg category at the 2018 Jakarta Asian Games before improving her performance with a silver at the 2022 edition.

With another medal now assured, Roshibina will be aiming to go one step further this time and fight for the gold medal.

Apart from Roshibina, India's Aryan also progressed to the quarterfinals in the men's 56kg category as he continues his fight for a medal. Aryan defeated Afghanistan's Safi Shahzada 2-0 in the pre-quarterfinals to book his place in the last eight.

Earlier on Tuesday, India's Hanjabam Langlentombi Devi finished ninth in the women's Nanquan & Nandao final. She registered a score of 18.839 in the event.

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On Monday, Nyeman Wangsu finished 15th in the women's Changquan final, while India's wushu campaign also saw Suraj Singh Mayanglambam come close to a podium finish on Sunday.

Suraj finished 11th in the men's Changquan final, missing out on a podium place by just 0.040 points in a closely fought competition.

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