'Splendid Triumph': PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women's Cricket Team For Gold In Asian Games

India's women's cricket team clinched the gold medal at the Asian Games 2026 after defeating Sri Lanka by a massive 147 runs in the women's cricket final on Tuesday.

India put up a commanding batting performance, posting 216 runs for three wickets in the final. The Indian bowlers then produced a dominant display to bundle out Sri Lanka for just 69 runs, sealing a comprehensive 147-run victory.

The gold medal is India's first of the 2026 Asian Games, adding to the significance of the women's cricket team's triumph.

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PM Modi Congratulates Indian Women's Cricket Team

Prime Minister Narendra Modi congratulated the Indian women's cricket team on its gold medal-winning performance at the Asian Games.

Taking to X, PM Modi described the victory as a “splendid triumph” and praised the team's confidence, skill and teamwork.

“A splendid triumph for Indian cricket! Heartiest congratulations to our Women's Cricket Team on winning the Gold medal at the Asian Games," PM Modi wrote.

"It was a commanding performance at the Games, marked by confidence, skill and wonderful teamwork," he added.

"This victory also brings India its first Gold of this edition of the Games. The team has made the nation proud and will inspire countless young cricketers across the country,” he concluded.

"Best wishes to the entire squad: PM @narendramodi"

India Dominate Sri Lanka In Final

The reigning world champions' 216-run total set a steep target for Sri Lanka in the gold-medal match. However, the Sri Lankan batting line-up struggled to cope with India's bowling attack and was dismissed for just 69 runs.

Vice-captain Smriti Mandhana gave India the perfect start with a brilliant 75 runs off 45 balls. Shafali Verma also provided her with excellent support from the first ball of the match, scoring 48 runs off 29 balls.

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Wicketkeeper-batter Richa Ghosh gave India's innings the perfect momentum, smashing a blistering 49 off just 22 balls at a strike rate of 222.72.

India's 147-run victory underlined the team's dominance in the final and secured the women's cricket gold medal at the Asian Games.

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