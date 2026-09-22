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Asian Games Medal Tally: India Jump 4 Places After Cricket Gold; Check Standings After Day 3

Asian Games 2026 medal tally as of September 22: India has seven medals, including one gold, four silver and two bronze.

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Asian Games Medal Tally: India Jump 4 Places After Cricket Gold; Check Standings After Day 3
A winning entry from Bhutan is displayed from a drawing contest at the Main Media Centre during the Asian Games 2026, in Nagoya, Aichi, Japan.
PTI Photo/Ajai Kumar Masand

China continued to lead the medal standings at the 2026 Asian Games in Aichi-Nagoya, while host Japan remained in second place on Tuesday.

India moved up to eighth position in the Asian Games 2026 medal tally on Tuesday after a significant day of action in Aichi-Nagoya.

The Indian contingent now has seven medals, which include one gold, four silver and two bronze. India opened its gold medal account after the women's cricket team defeated Sri Lanka in the final, while wushu star Roshibina Devi assured herself of another medal by reaching the women's 60kg semi-finals.

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Roshibina defeated Chu Man Sin of Macao, China, by 5-0 in the quarter-finals to secure her third successive Asian Games medal. She had previously won bronze in 2018 and silver in 2022.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026: Indian Women's Cricket Team Wins Gold, Beats Sri Lanka In Final

Asian Games 2026 Medal Tally

China are at the top of the standings, with Japan in second and South Korea in third. Kazakhstan and Thailand occupy the fourth and fifth positions, respectively, while India sits eighth with seven medals.

India At Asian Games 2026

Shooting has contributed five of India's seven medals so far, while Suchika Tariyal won a bronze in traditional MMA. The women's cricket team added the gold medal to India's tally.

ALSO READ: Asian Games 2026 Day 3 Highlights: India Bag Cricket Gold, Assure Wushu Medal; Check Results

Overall Medal Standings As Of September 22

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