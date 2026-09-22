Get App
Download App Scanner
Scan to Download
Advertisement

MeitY Brings Mobile Screen Protectors Under Compulsory BIS Quality Standards

MeitY’s new norms cover both domestic and imported protectors, with ICEA projecting a Rs 12,000-16,000 crore industry opportunity

Read Time: 2 mins
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Share
MeitY Brings Mobile Screen Protectors Under Compulsory BIS Quality Standards
The move is expected to bring greater quality control to a largely fragmented market.
(Photo: Unsplash)

India will bring smartphone screen protectors under mandatory quality standards from April 1, 2027, requiring manufacturers and importers to register their products with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as per an official notification.

According to industry estimates, the regulatory change could help create a Rs 12,000-16,000 crore opportunity for the domestic screen-protector industry and potentially generate around Rs 2,000 crore in GST revenue.

ALSO READ : iPhone Duo Hinge Has Apple VP 'Especially Proud': How Apple Built Its First Foldable To Last

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through a notification issued on September 21, added “Screen Protectors for smartphones” to the schedule of products covered under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021. 

The products will have to conform to Indian Standard IS 19348:2025, titled “Glass Screen Protector — Specification.”

The requirement will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported screen protectors sold in India. 

Under the compulsory registration framework, products covered by the order cannot be manufactured, imported, distributed or sold without meeting the prescribed standards and obtaining the required BIS registration. 

ALSO READ : Smartphone Makers Want GST Slashed To 5% To Offset 45% Price Hike On Entry-Level Handsets; Write To FM

The move is expected to bring greater quality control to a largely fragmented market. 

Industry estimates cited by the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) put annual screen-protector consumption in India at around 500 million units, with more than 90% of the supply currently coming from imports.

ICEA has previously pushed for mandatory BIS standards for tempered-glass screen protectors, arguing that standardisation could help curb substandard products and encourage greater formalisation of the domestic supply chain. 

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.

Newsletters

Update Email
to get newsletters straight to your inbox
⚠️ Add your Email ID to receive Newsletters
Note: You will be signed up automatically after adding email
Newsletter Preview

Videos

Watch
LIVE

News for You

'We Should Win Gold Before Buying It': Deepti Sharma After India's Asian Games 2026 Glory

'We Should Win Gold Before Buying It': Deepti Sharma After India's Asian Games 2026 Glory

Live TV
Apps
Social
Hello Reader
Sign In / Register
Set as Trusted Source
on Google Search
Add NDTV Profit As Google Preferred Source
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com