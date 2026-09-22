MeitY Brings Mobile Screen Protectors Under Compulsory BIS Quality Standards

India will bring smartphone screen protectors under mandatory quality standards from April 1, 2027, requiring manufacturers and importers to register their products with the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS), as per an official notification.

According to industry estimates, the regulatory change could help create a Rs 12,000-16,000 crore opportunity for the domestic screen-protector industry and potentially generate around Rs 2,000 crore in GST revenue.

ALSO READ : iPhone Duo Hinge Has Apple VP 'Especially Proud': How Apple Built Its First Foldable To Last

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

The Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), through a notification issued on September 21, added “Screen Protectors for smartphones” to the schedule of products covered under the Electronics and Information Technology Goods (Requirement of Compulsory Registration) Order, 2021.

The products will have to conform to Indian Standard IS 19348:2025, titled “Glass Screen Protector — Specification.”

The requirement will apply to both domestically manufactured and imported screen protectors sold in India.

Under the compulsory registration framework, products covered by the order cannot be manufactured, imported, distributed or sold without meeting the prescribed standards and obtaining the required BIS registration.

ALSO READ : Smartphone Makers Want GST Slashed To 5% To Offset 45% Price Hike On Entry-Level Handsets; Write To FM

The move is expected to bring greater quality control to a largely fragmented market.

Industry estimates cited by the India Cellular & Electronics Association (ICEA) put annual screen-protector consumption in India at around 500 million units, with more than 90% of the supply currently coming from imports.

ICEA has previously pushed for mandatory BIS standards for tempered-glass screen protectors, arguing that standardisation could help curb substandard products and encourage greater formalisation of the domestic supply chain.

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.