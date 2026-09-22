Bandra's Dreamer Hospitality Latest To Lose Licence In Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA's Crackdown

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA), led by Tukaram Mundhe has suspended licence of Dreamer Hospitality Private Limited located in Bandra over hygiene and health-related violations, the agency said in a press note on Tuesday, September 22.

Along with Dreamer Hospitality, the regulator suspended licences of Mahalaxmi Gallops restuarant, Gurukrupa Dairy Products in Malad East, Gufran Seekh Corner in Versova, Mirari in Bandra West .

In the case of Dreamer Hospitality, FDA found violations of hygiene and health-related provisions under ‘Schedule 4', and said further legal action is being taken by the administration as per rules.

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The regulator flagged "blood and ketchup" stains from non-vegetarian items on the ice inside its refridgerator in Mahalaxmi Gallops. It also highlighted insufficient covering of drains and cockroach traps, stagnant water and live cockroaches and ants in the kitchen.

"Raw material in torn/damaged packaging, grease accumulation in the kitchen, deteriorated walls, inadequate covering of drainage and cockroach traps, presence of live cockroaches and ants, water stagnation, and lack of records of annual medical examination/vaccination of food handlers were among the numerous continuing violations found under ‘Schedule 4'," the press note said.

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