Rolling Loud India 2026: Dates, Venue, Tickets, Booking Details And Everything You Need To Know

Good news for hip-hop fans! Rolling Loud India is returning for its second edition, bringing another two-day celebration to the country this December. While the organisers have confirmed the dates and ticket sale schedule, the lineup and exact venue are still under wraps. Here's everything we know 2026 so far.

Dates And Venue

Rolling Loud India 2026 will take place on December 12 and December 13 in the Mumbai/Navi Mumbai region. The exact venue has not been officially revealed yet.

Also Read | Layoffs Are Rising In Tech, But These Skills Are Helping People Unlock Better Pay

Tickets Details

Fans will get their first chance to buy passes through an HSBC exclusive access window. This sale will begin at noon on September 29 and will remain open for 48 hours. The general sale will begin at 1 p.m. on October 1.

The organisers have not yet announced the prices for the 2026 passes.

How To Book?

Rolling Loud India 2026 is being produced in partnership with District, which will also handle ticket sales through its app.

Who Will Perform?

The 2026 lineup has not been announced yet, although fans have already started guessing which major hip-hop names could appear. Metro Boomin, Playboi Carti, Future, Ken Carson and AP Dhillon are among the artists being discussed online. None of these names have been confirmed by Rolling Loud.

Along with live performances, the festival is expected to feature food, merchandise and various on-ground activations. The organisers have also said that the India edition will not simply copy the format used at Rolling Loud's other international events.

ALSO READ: Lollapalooza India Full Lineup Is Here — Here's Who Will Take The Stage

Why India Matters To Rolling Loud?

Matt Zingler, co-founder and CEO of Rolling Loud, told Billboard that the India edition is planned specifically around the local audience. “When we go internationally, we switch it up a lot,” he said, adding that different regions have different music preferences.

Zingler said the response to the first edition made the festival's return an easy decision. He also expects the 2026 edition to reach a higher capacity, noting that many Indian fans experienced a hip-hop festival like Rolling Loud for the first time in 2025.

Looking Back At The Debut

Rolling Loud made its India debut in Navi Mumbai in 2025 and attracted around 65,000 people across two days. The lineup featured Central Cee, Wiz Khalifa, Don Toliver and Karan Aujla, with the latter becoming the first Indian artist to headline Rolling Loud. DIVINE, NAV, Gurinder Gill, Wild Wild Women, AR Paisley, Sambata and Yung Raja were also part of the first edition.

ALSO READ: Sunburn Festival 2026: DJ Snake Returns To India This December; Check Dates, Venues And Ticket Details

Essential Business Intelligence, Sharp Market Insights, Practical Personal Finance Advice, Daily Fuel, Gold and Silver Prices and Latest Stories — On NDTV Profit.