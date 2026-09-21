Presley Gerber Net Worth: Cindy Crawford's Son Dies At 27 — What We Know About His Wealth

Presley Gerber, the 27-year-old son of supermodel Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, has died. The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner's office said Gerber died on September 20 while at a rehabilitation facility. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Gerber came from one of the fashion and entertainment world's best-known families but also built a modelling career of his own. Following his death, attention has turned to his career, earnings and personal wealth.

What Was His Net Worth?

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There is no confirmed figure for Presley's net worth. Some have placed his wealth between $100,000 and $1 million, while another estimate put it at around $2.62 million. A separate report claimed that his fortune could have been between $4 million and $6 million, with about $5 million at the centre of that estimate.

Where Did His Income Come From?

Presley Gerber's wealth came from his modelling career, brand campaigns and investment ventures.

Presley entered modelling as a teenager, signing with IMG Models at 15. He soon worked with major fashion names, walking the runway for Moschino and Dolce & Gabbana before appearing in shows for Burberry, Bottega Veneta, Tommy Hilfiger and Ralph Lauren.

His work extended beyond the runway. Presley featured in campaigns for brands including Calvin Klein and Celine, and in 2018, he appeared alongside his mother in a Pepsi campaign that recreated Cindy's iconic 1992 Super Bowl commercial.

He also explored photography and maintained a social media presence.

Presley also came from a family with significant business interests. His father, Rande Gerber, co-founded Casamigos with George Clooney and Mike Meldman. Diageo later acquired the tequila brand in a deal valued at up to $1 billion.

As the son of Cindy Crawford and businessman Rande Gerber, he also grew up in a wealthy family and may have had access to family assets or a potential inheritance. However, there is no public information confirming how much of the family fortune, if any, formed part of Presley's personal wealth.

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His Death

Los Angeles County Medical Examiner records cited by People state that Presley died at a rehabilitation facility in Los Angeles. His cause of death had not been announced, and an autopsy was pending. His family has asked for privacy.

Presley had previously spoken openly about depression, substance abuse and recovery. He also shared videos called “Mental Health Mondays”, where he discussed his experiences and efforts to live a healthier life.

His sister Kaia recently spoke about his struggles with addiction in Vogue, saying Presley was willing to be open about his experiences.

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