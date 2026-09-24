Stock Market Crash: Check Top Losers And Gainers As Sensex Falls Over 1,150 Points

Stock Market Crash, Top Gainers & Losers Today: India equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty came under heavy selling pressure on Thursday, with both indices falling over 1.5% each.

The selloff came as a global bond rout pushed US Treasury yields to multi-year highs, while a stronger dollar, elevated oil prices and renewed geopolitical uncertainty weighed on investor sentiment.

The Nifty50 fell as much as 1.57%, or 369 points, to 23,077.80, while the Sensex tanked 1.54%, or 1,156.79 points, to 73,671.56. The decline came after Wall Street ended lower and Asian markets came under pressure as rising US Treasury yields raised concerns that interest rates could remain higher for longer.

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Meanwhile, Brent crude prices surged sharply, with the benchmark last trading around 3% higher at $106.14 a barrel.

The selling pressure was broad-based across the Indian equity market. As of 2:03 PM, a total of 3,533 stocks had been traded on the NSE, of which 2,601 were declining, compared with 830 advancing stocks and 102 stocks remaining unchanged.

The NSE data also showed that 88 stocks were trading at their 52-week highs, while 76 stocks were at their 52-week lows. As many as 138 stocks were locked in their upper circuits, while 68 stocks were in their lower circuits.

Against this backdrop, here is a look at the top gainers and losers on the BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty50:

NSE Nifty50: Top Gainers

Cipla was the top Nifty50 gainer, rising 0.87% to Rs 1,395.10. SBI Life Insurance was the only other stock in the green, edging up 0.05% to Rs 1,760.80.

NSE Nifty50: Top Losers

HDFC Life Insurance emerged as the top Nifty50 loser, falling 5.81% to Rs 528.90. Bajaj Finance declined 5.75% to Rs 983.20, while Axis Bank fell 5.12% to Rs 1,179.50.

Bajaj Finserv dropped 4.39% to Rs 1,765.40, followed by Adani Enterprises, which declined 2.71% to Rs 2,912.00.

Other major losers included InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo), down 2.56%; Hindalco Industries, down 2.47%; Asian Paints, down 2.18%; Jio Financial Services, down 1.97%; Nestle India, down 1.95%; and Reliance Industries, down 1.95%.

Larsen & Toubro, Bharti Airtel, Shriram Finance, JSW Steel, Trent, Maruti Suzuki, Eicher Motors, Kotak Mahindra Bank and Power Grid Corporation were also among the notable Nifty50 losers.

BSE Sensex: Top Gainers And Losers

All 30 stocks in the BSE Sensex index were trading in the red, indicating broad-based selling pressure across the benchmark.

Bajaj Finance was the biggest Sensex loser, falling 5.51%, followed by Axis Bank, down 5.20%, and Bajaj Finserv, which declined 4.34%.

IndiGo fell 2.58%, while Asian Paints declined 2.08%. Trent, Maruti Suzuki, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Power Grid, Bharti Airtel and Reliance Industries were among the other major laggards.

Nifty50 Market Breadth

On the NSE, 48 out of the 50 Nifty50 constituents were trading lower, while only two stocks — Cipla and SBI Life Insurance — were in the green.

The broader market breadth was also decisively negative, with 2,601 stocks declining against 830 advancing stocks as of 2:03 PM.

The sharp fall across sectors came amid heightened concerns over global interest rates, crude oil prices and geopolitical risks, keeping investors cautious.

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