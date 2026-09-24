NEET PG Result 2026 OUT: Check Direct Link And How To Download NEET-PG Results PDF

The NEET PF Result 2026 has been declared by the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS). Candidates can check the result to know their overall score and All India Rank (AIR) on the official website - natboard.edu.in.

The NEET PG 2026 exam was conducted on Aug. 30. A re-examination was later held on Sept. 5 for candidates at affected centres in Jaipur, Rajasthan.

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This year, the NEET-PG examination was held for 2.73 lakh candidates across 1,111 centres in 339 cities in India. Over 2.65 lakh candidates appeared for the exam. About 2,445 candidates were affected by the technical issue at the Jaipur centres, following which a re-examination was held on Sept. 5.

A total of 263,544 candidates appeared on 30th August 2026 and 2,416 candidates appeared on 5th September 2026. Check the NEET PG 2026 results notice here.

NEET PG 2026 Results: Direct Link

The direct link to access the NEET-PG Results 2026 PDF has been provided here - Direct Link

How To Check NEET-PG 2026 Results: Step-by-Step Process

Candidates can check the official NBEMS website for the latest updates.

Step 1: Go to the official website

Open nbe.edu.in or natboard.edu.in on your browser.

Step 2: Find the NEET-PG 2026 result link

Look under the "Entrance Exam" or "Results" section on the homepage for the "NEET PG 2026 Result" link and click it.

Step 3: Log in with your credentials

Enter your registered User ID (roll number/application number) and password to access your applicant login.

Step 4: View your result/scorecard

Your result will open, showing your marks, percentile, and All India Rank (AIR).

Step 5: Download the PDF and save it for future reference.

NEET PG 2026 Results: How To Check Scorecards

Individual scorecards of the candidates who appeared in NEET-PG 2026 can be downloaded from the NBEMS website natboard.edu.in on/after Oct. 1, 2026.

NEET PG Result 2026: Date Rumours

Earlier, sources had indicated that NEET PG 2026 results are “expected to be declared any time soon.” Candidates were advised to wait for an official update from NBEMS. This critical national-level entrance exam offers admissions to MD, MS, PG Diploma, Post MBBS DNB, DrNB, and NBEMS Diploma courses.

Following media reports, social media platforms, including X, are seeing active discussions about the NEET PG 2026 result. Many applicants and others are speculating that the result could be announced today, Sept. 24. However, there is no official confirmation yet.

Amid media reports that the result could be released on Sept. 24, EdexLive contacted the Executive Director's Office of NBEMS. According to its report, the office did not confirm a specific result date. Officials said that any update regarding the NEET PG Result 2026 will be posted on the official NBEMS website. Candidates are advised to wait for the official announcement.

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