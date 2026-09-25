Green Lines On iPhone 18 Pro? Users Flag Display Issue Days After Launch, Videos Surface

Apple's iPhone 18 Pro has drawn early display complaints just days after going on sale, with some users reporting coloured lines appearing on their screens. Reports have mainly surfaced on social media, where users have shared videos showing green and pink vertical lines running across the display.

Apple began selling the iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max on September 18, with the first display complaints appearing online within days of the launch.

Videos Show Green And Pink Lines On Display

PhoneArena reported on September 24 that it had identified multiple social-media posts claiming to show green and pink lines on iPhone 18 Pro displays. One video shows a pink vertical line running from the top to the bottom of the screen, while another appears to show a thick green line along the left side of the display.

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PhoneArena also reported on a separate Reddit post showing an iPhone 18 Pro with a green line on the screen. However, the publication questioned the authenticity of the image because the line appeared to pass behind the Wi-Fi icon, raising the possibility that the image had been digitally altered.

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Some Users Claim Their Phones Were Replaced

Some early iPhone 18 Pro users have also reported green, red and pink lines appearing on their displays. At least two users have claimed that Apple replaced their affected devices after they contacted the company's support team.

However, the number of reported cases remains limited. It is therefore too early to determine whether the complaints are linked to a specific production batch, display supplier or a broader manufacturing issue.

Is The iPhone 18 Pro Facing A Widespread Display Problem?

There is currently not enough evidence to establish that the iPhone 18 Pro has a widespread display defect. PhoneArena said the evidence it reviewed was limited, with one video appearing credible while another widely shared image raised questions about possible manipulation.

Apple has not officially confirmed the reported green, pink or red lines as a known iPhone 18 Pro display issue. For now, the complaints remain individual user reports and videos shared online, and their scale has yet to be established.

PhoneArena, RuntimeWire and other media publications have reported on the complaints, including claims of replacement devices. However, there has been no official acknowledgement from Apple confirming a broader display problem.

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