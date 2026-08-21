'Enemies Coming To Plunder': Iran’s Ghalibaf Calls On Muslim Nations To Protect Resources

Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Ghalibaf has warned that the United States and Israel had turned to economic warfare after failing to defeat the two nations militarily, and urged Iran and Iraq to increase economic cooperation and get ready for what he called "unjust sanctions".

During an official state visit to Iraq, Ghalibaf spoke with Iraqi President Nizar Amidi about commerce, border security, and regional stability. He underlined that genuine stability can only be attained by close security ties along with long-term economic cooperation between Islamic and Persian Gulf countries, completely free from outside intervention.

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Speaking to the business community from Iran and Iraq at the Iranian Embassy in Baghdad on Thursday, Ghalibaf stated that both nations should develop systems to withstand sanctions and reduce their reliance on the US dollar, according to Iran's ISNA news agency.

"If you look at the resources and raw materials of Muslim countries, you will realise that our enemies come to plunder them," Ghalibaf said, in a message on his Telegram channel. He stated that Iran and Iraq could trade using their own national currencies and urged plans to lift the sanctions. "Today, it is possible to conduct trade exchanges using national currencies and strike at the mouth of the US dollar," he added.

According to Ghalibaf, the United States and Israel switched to "cognitive and economic warfare" after realising that they could not defeat Iran and Iraq through traditional military conflict. "You are now the soldiers and commanders of this battlefield," he declared to the business community.

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He claimed that the economy and security were "two wings" of the same body. "Investment requires security, and if security is not sustained by the economy, it will not be stable either."

The route from Iran and Iraq to the Mediterranean, according to Ghalibaf, went through the resistance nations and was "the heart of our geopolitical area and one of the great components of power and independence."

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