McDonald's Colaba Loses Food Licence As Tukaram Mundhe-Led FDA Continues Crackdown In Mumbai

The Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has suspended the FSSAI licence of a McDonald's outlet in Mumbai's Colaba after a reinspection found multiple food safety and hygiene violations, including an active pest infestation.

The action was taken against Hardcastle Restaurants Pvt. Ltd., which operates the McDonald's Family Restaurant kiosk at Metro House, Ground Floor, Shahid Bhagat Singh Road, Colaba. The FSSAI licence, bearing number 11518001000315, was suspended with effect from August 19, 2026.

The FDA said the decision followed a series of reinspections that found serious deficiencies at the outlet. An inspection on August 19 found that 18 of 20 deficiencies listed in an earlier Improvement Notice remained unaddressed or non-compliant.

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Among the key findings was an active pest infestation, with inspection officials reporting live cockroaches at the premises. The FDA also found missing pest traps and rotting food waste on kitchen floors close to food storage and preparation areas.

The inspection also flagged problems with refrigeration equipment. According to the FDA, refrigeration units were not properly calibrated and showed significant temperature discrepancies when compared with a pyrometer, raising concerns over the storage of perishable and high-risk food.

Officials also found dirty cleaning cloths being used on food-contact surfaces, improperly stored open packaging and unprotected light fixtures above food preparation areas that had accumulated dust.

The FDA said hygiene protocols were also not being followed. Staff were observed touching dirty footwear and soiled cleaning cloths before handling ready-to-eat food without washing their hands.

The regulator further alleged that the outlet submitted a 148-page compliance report on August 12 claiming that all deficiencies had been rectified. However, the subsequent inspection found that most of the issues remained unresolved. The FDA said submission of false information to the licensing authority amounts to an offence under Section 61 of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

The outlet was also accused of failing to properly disclose the use of an analogue cheese preparation. The FDA said signage at the premises promoted a “Real Food Real Good Mission” and claimed the use of natural dairy products, while inspectors found a processed preparation labelled “GO Cheese SAUCE” containing milk solids and processed emulsifiers being used for products such as Cheese Fries.

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According to the FDA, the absence of an appropriate declaration violated state directives on cheese analogues and amounted to misbranding and misleading trade practices under Sections 23 and 24 of the FSS Act.

Given the pest infestation, hygiene concerns, cold-storage issues and alleged deceptive practices, the FDA said further time for corrective action was not considered appropriate.

The licence has therefore been suspended under Section 32(2) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, read with Regulation 2.1.8(1) of the FSS Regulations, 2011.

The outlet has been prohibited from manufacturing, selling or distributing food during the suspension period. The FDA said any violation could lead to prosecution for operating without a valid licence, while surveillance of the premises will continue.

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