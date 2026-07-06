Mumbai's Dabbawalas Suspend Tiffin Delivery Services Amid Incessant Rains

Mumbai's iconic dabbawala network suspended its tiffin delivery services on Monday as incessant rainfall and widespread flooding disrupted transportation across the city, marking a rare interruption in one of the world's most efficient lunchbox delivery systems.

The decision was taken after heavy rains caused widespread waterlogging, transport disruptions, and safety concerns for the thousands of dabbawalas who travel across Mumbai using trains, bicycles and handcarts.

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Mumbai has been experiencing continuous heavy rainfall since the weekend, with several areas recording exceptionally high rainfall. The IMD has issued an orange alert for the city amidst further predictions of prolonged monsoon.

The suspension of tiffin services has affected thousands of office-goers who depend on the dabbawalas for their daily meals, tasking many to make alternate lunch arrangements. Services are expected to resume once the weather conditions improve and transport services return to normal, although the association is monitoring the situation before announcing normal operations.

Widely regarded as a symbol of Mumbai's resilience and precision, the dabbawala network has been delivering home cooked meals across the city for more than 136 years. The association is internationally recognised for its highly efficient logistics system and near error-free deliveries, making any suspension of its services an extremely rare occurrence.

The disruption comes amid a series of weather-related measures announced across the city. Schools and colleges have remained shut, while the University of Mumbai postponed all examinations scheduled for Monday, July 6, due to the adverse weather conditions. Transport services have also been affected, with delays on suburban rail routes and disruptions to several long-distance train operations.

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