Bank Holiday Today? Check If Banks Are Open In Your City On July 6

If you are planning a bank visit today, July 6, it is a good idea to check whether your local branch is open before stepping out. Banks are not closed across India today, but a holiday has been announced in select states under the Reserve Bank of India's (RBI) holiday calendar. While banking services like UPI, internet banking, mobile banking and ATMs will continue to work as usual, physical branches in some regions will remain shut.

On July 6, banks are closed in Aizawl, Mizoram, for Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) Day, while banks in Kolkata, West Bengal, are closed to mark the birth anniversary of Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee.

Why Is MHIP Day Celebrated?

Mizo Hmeichhe Insuihkhawm Pawl (MHIP) is one of the largest women's organisations in Mizoram. The day celebrates the organisation's contribution towards women's welfare, education, social reform and community development in the state. It is observed as an important regional holiday, and banks remain closed across Mizoram.

Why Is Syama Prasad Mookerjee's Birth Anniversary Observed?

Dr Syama Prasad Mookerjee was an educationist, lawyer and politician who served as India's first Minister for Industry and Supply after Independence. He also founded the Bharatiya Jana Sangh, the party that later evolved into the BJP. His birth anniversary is observed in West Bengal, and banks in Kolkata remain closed on the occasion.

Full List Of Bank Holidays In July 2026

Here are the remaining region-wise bank holidays this month:

July 9 (Thursday): Beh Deinkhlam – Banks closed in Shillong

July 16 (Thursday): Ratha Yatra/Kang (Rathajatra)/Harela – Banks closed in Bhubaneswar, Dehradun and Imphal

July 17 (Friday): Death Anniversary of U Tirot Singh – Banks closed in Shillong

July 18 (Saturday): Drukpa Tshe-zi – Banks closed in Gangtok

July 22 (Wednesday): Kharchi Puja – Banks closed in Agartala

Apart from these regional holidays, banks across India will remain closed on all upcoming Sundays – July 12, 19 and 26 – as well as on the second and fourth Saturdays, July 11 and July 25, as per the RBI's banking holiday schedule.

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