No Malacca Bottleneck: Singapore, Indonesia Reaffirm Free Passage Even As Iran Moves To Impose Hormuz Fee

Singapore and Indonesia have reaffirmed their commitment to keeping the Strait of Malacca open, safe and accessible to all, Al Jazeera reported.

The pledge was made during the annual Singapore-Indonesia Leader's Retreat in Jakarta, Where Singapore Prime Minister Lawrence Wong and Indonesian President Prabowo Subianto discussed regional security, economic cooperation and the need to safeguard critical sea lanes that underpin global trades.

Addressing a joint press conference, Prabowo said that both countries share a common interest in ensuring that the Strait of Malacca remains a free passage for all vessels.

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He added that Indonesia would continue working with neighbouring Malaysia and Thailand to maintain security, prevent piracy and protect the waterway from pollution and accidents in line with international law.

Wrong echoed those remarks, saying recent disruptions to shipping routes in the Middle East reinforced the importamce of keeping key maritime corridors open. He described Singapore and Indonesia as "strategically aligned" on maritime security and said both countries would continue to cooperate with other countries to preserve the freedom of navigation.

The Strait of Malacca is one of the world's most critical shipping chokepoints, linking the Indian Ocean with the South China Sea. A significant share of Global trade and energy supplies passes through the route each year, making its security vital for international commerce and supply chains.

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