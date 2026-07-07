'Have To See': Trump Keeps NATO Allies On Tenterhooks With Troop Cut Plans

Ahead of his visit to the NATO summit in Ankara, U.S. President Donald Trump signalled fresh uncertainty over the future of American troop deployments in Europe, saying any decision on reducing the U.S. military presence would depend on future developments.

Speaking before departing for the summit, Trump reiterated that Washington had invested heavily in the NATO alliance and argued that European members should be prepared to shoulder a greater share of the defence burden.

"We've invested in NATO. Allies should be willing to help," Trump said, according to the official White House Rapid Response account.

The president also claimed that the U.S. had used its actions during the Iran conflict to gauge the commitment of its allies. "I was testing allies when we went into Iran," Trump said, adding that countries including France and Germany had declined to participate.

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Asked whether his administration was considering drawing down U.S. troops stationed across Europe, Trump declined to offer a definitive answer, saying only, "We'll have to see."

Trump's remarks come as NATO leaders gather in Ankara for discussions on defence spending, military cooperation and continued support for Ukraine.

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The summit is expected to feature announcements of arms deals worth tens of billions of dollars as member states seek to demonstrate stronger defence commitments amid pressure from Washington and persistent security concerns linked to Russia.

The meeting is taking place against the backdrop of renewed disagreements between Trump and several NATO allies over burden-sharing and America's long-term military role in Europe, with the president's latest comments likely to keep alliance partners on edge as leaders begin high-level talks.

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