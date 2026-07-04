Good News For Employees: 3% DA Hike, Bonus Approved: Check Who Will Get Higher Pay And Benefits

The Himachal Pradesh State Forest Development Corporation (HPSFDC) staff are set to benefit from a 3% dearness allowance (DA) increase from April 1, 2025. Chief Minister (CM) Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu approved the move during the 216th board meeting held on July 3, PTI reported.

According to the report, the HPSFDC board has sanctioned a bonus for 175 employees whose monthly pay does not exceed Rs 21,000.

The board also approved the regularisation of daily wage workers who have completed 240 working days annually over the past four years, in line with a state government notification issued on April 1, 2026. Eligible contractual staff will also receive regular appointments under the government's policy framework.

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The board further approved an increase in minimum wages from Rs 425 to Rs 450 per day across various worker categories, effective from 1 April 2026.

During the review of the corporation's performance, CM Sukhu expressed satisfaction over the improved revenues generated after the Bilaspur Resin and Turpentine (R&T) Factory was modernised. Following its success, the board approved plans to upgrade the Nahan R&T Factory.

The Chief Minister also instructed officials to pursue innovative initiatives that would enhance efficiency, improve revenue streams and secure the corporation's financial future.

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In June, CM Sukhu had assured state employees and pensioners that the government was working on resolving issues related to pending dearness allowance and arrears. He had said sufficient funds would be allocated to clear the outstanding payments. Sukhu also ordered the Finance Department to cancel its circular on salary deferment, while announcing that pension arrears for beneficiaries aged 65 to 70 would be released by July.

Deferred salary payments, he added, would be made alongside the following month's regular salary.

The Chief Minister also underlined the restoration of the Old Pension Scheme (OPS), describing it as a measure to strengthen the social and financial security of state employees. Sukhu said the Centre had withheld Rs 1,200 crore in financial assistance after the scheme was reintroduced, arguing that the funds would have helped clear outstanding arrears. He maintained that the government continued to examine employees' demands with sensitivity.

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