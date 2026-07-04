Colgate-Palmolive India Bets On Rural Expansion, Science-Led Innovation To Drive Growth Towards 2030

Leading oral care products maker Colgate-Palmolive (India) Ltd. is sharpening its focus on rural market expansion, science-led innovation and digital transformation as it looks to strengthen market leadership over the next few years, said Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Prabha Narasimhan.

Digital agility remains central to the strategy, with rising use of data analytics and artificial intelligence across the value chain, from demand forecasting to consumer engagement, she said in the annual report, adding that the company is also deepening its presence across traditional and digital retail channels.

"As we move towards 2030, our approach is to strengthen our leadership while improving our operational efficiency. We are focused on reaching more households in rural markets and continuing to introduce science-led innovations in urban areas," she told shareholders.

The company closed the year with 9% topline growth in the fourth quarter and expects the momentum to continue, aided by an improving demand environment and sharper on-the-ground execution.

In FY26, Colgate-Palmolive saw strong traction in digital channels, with e-commerce delivering double-digit sales growth and quick commerce sales doubling, even as rural distribution remained a key pillar of its expansion through deeper penetration in traditional trade.

In personal care, it continued to grow the Palmolive brand across body wash and hand wash, while toothbrushes offered a further opportunity as urban and rural consumers replace them only every six and 15 months, respectively. Total consolidated income for the year was down marginally to Rs 6,124.2 crore.

"FY 2025-26 was not a year without challenges. Persistent headwinds, shifting consumer preferences, rural-urban dynamics, geopolitical uncertainties, and macroeconomic pressures tested us at every turn," Narasimhan said, adding that after volatility in the first half, the business stabilised in the latter half on early positive signs in its core portfolio and improved momentum across urban and rural trade.

(With PTI Inputs)

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