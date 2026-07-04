Nawazuddin Siddiqui Returns To Theatre After 25 Years; Shares Stage With Daughter Shora In Naqaab

Nawazuddin Siddiqui is back on stage after nearly 25 years, with the stage production Naqaab. The play marks an important chapter in the actor's career while also introducing his daughter, Shora Siddiqui, who makes her acting debut alongside him.

Before gaining fame in Indian cinema, Nawazuddin worked as a trained actor and performed extensively in theatre. Although films later became his primary focus, he has often spoken about the role the stage played in shaping his craft. His latest production marks a return to the medium where his acting journey first began.

Beyond being a professional milestone, Naqaab is also a special family moment. The production brings Nawazuddin and Shora together on stage for the first time, making it a memorable father-daughter collaboration. For Shora, the play serves as the starting point of her acting career, while for Nawazuddin, it represents a reunion with the art form that laid the foundation of his success.

Naqaab, as fun mix of suspense, humour and unexpected twists, sounds like an entertaining story for theatre lovers. The play also highlights Nawazuddin's continued passion for live performance despite spending decades building a successful career in cinema.

Over the years, he has gained much admiration for certain of his acting performances onscreen in critically praised as well as commercially successful movies. Yet despite his onscreen success, Nawazuddin has continued to credit theatre for helping him develop his skills as a performer.

His return to the stage with Naqaab therefore carries both artistic and emotional significance. However, at the same time, Shora's debut adds a fresh dimension to the production, making it a blend of experience and new beginnings. As audiences prepare to watch Naqaab, the play brings together an accomplished actor revisiting his roots and a young performer taking her first step into the world of acting.

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