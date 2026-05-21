DA Hike Alert: Maharashtra Hikes Dearness Allowance By 2% For State Employees Under 5th, 6th And 7th CPC

The Maharashtra government has approved a 2% increase in Dearness Allowance (DA) for state government employees under the 5th, 6th and 7th Pay Commissions. This means that the DA in the state has now gone up from 58% to 60%. The decision will also benefit pensioners and family pension holders in Maharashtra.

Along with the DA hike, the government has cleared pending DA arrears for the months of November and December 2025 and January 2026, according to a report by the Free Press Journal. The state finance department issued separate government resolutions to implement the revision.

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According to officials, around Rs 800 crore will be spent for this payout. Employees will receive the arrears together with their May salary.

Pensioners and family pension beneficiaries will get revised Dearness Relief at 60% with retrospective effect from January 2026, the report added. This means they will receive increased payments starting from the beginning of the year, along with arrears where applicable. The decision also includes a 2% increase in dearness relief for retired All India Services officers.

The move is aimed at adjusting salaries and pensions in line with inflation and rising living costs. With this approval, employees and pensioners can expect updated payments in the upcoming salary cycle. The decision will benefit around 5.16 lakh state government employees and about 8.72 lakh pensioners across Maharashtra.

In February, the Maharashtra government announced a 3% hike in DA for state employees, raising it to 58%, effective from July 2025. At the time, Minister of State for Finance Ashish Jaiswal said that the arrears for July–October 2025 would be given in March 2026 during Gudhi Padwa festival. He had also clarified that arrears for November 2025 to January 2026 would be paid later in a separate order.

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