Allcargo Global Lists On NSE, BSE After Demerger From Allcargo Logistics

Allcargo Global Ltd., an independent entity demerged from Allcargo Logistics Ltd., listed its shares on the NSE and BSE on Friday. The listing marks the completion of Allcargo Group's demerger and restructuring initiated four years.

Allcargo Group now has four listed entities - Allcargo Global, which houses the international supply chain operations; Allcargo Logistics, focused on domestic supply chain logistics; Allcargo Terminals, which operates container freight stations and inland container depots; and TransIndia Real Estate, which develops real estate and logistics infrastructure assets.

“Four decades ago, we began this journey with a single vision – to connect Indian trade with the world. Today, that vision stands realised in four independent, technology-driven businesses, each free to chart its own course and create its own value. As Allcargo Global strengthens its leadership in LCL global consolidation, FCL, Air Freight and door-to-door services, amid a rapidly evolving global trade landscape, it carries forward that same ambition – and reaffirms India's growing stature as a global economic, manufacturing and logistics powerhouse," said Shashi Kiran Shetty, Founder and Chairman, Allcargo Group.

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“The listing signals the beginning of an exciting phase for our international supply chain business. With a strong global footprint and market leading position in Less than Container Load consolidation. We are focused on driving sustainable growth and delivering technology-driven integrated logistics solutions that offer logistics services and supply chain solutions worldwide. This strategic independence provides us with greater flexibility to pursue growth opportunities and create long-term value for customers, partners and shareholders globally," added Adarsh Hegde, Managing Director, Allcargo Global.

Pursuant to the Scheme of Arrangement approved by the National Company Law Tribunal, shareholders of Allcargo Logistics received one equity share of Allcargo Global for every one equity share held in Allcargo Logistics, resulting in a 1:1 share entitlement.

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