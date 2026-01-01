Allcargo Swings To Profit In Q4, Closes FY26 With 46% Jump In Bottomline

Allcargo Terminals Ltd. logged a 46% year-on-year increase in its net profit to Rs 44 crore in the financial year ended March 31, 2026, according to a release issued by the company on Thursday. In the preceding fiscal, it registered a bottomline of Rs 30 crore.

The company's earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortisation has increased to Rs 162 crore, reflecting a 26% year-on-year rise. Annual volumes also recorded growth, increasing to 7.23 lakh TEUs, representing a 7% year-on-year increase, the release noted.

In the fourth quarter alone, the company swung into a profit of Rs 8.8 crore, as against a loss of Rs 2.4 crore in the March 2025 quarter. The revenue, during the same period, increased to Rs 208 crore from Rs 186 crore, marking a 12% increase.

For the entire fiscal, the topline rose by 8% to Rs 821 crore from Rs 758 crore.

“FY26 was a year of strong progress and purposeful groundwork toward ATL's three-year ambition. Supported by India's growing EXIM momentum and our focused capacity expansion at key ports, PAT grew 46% over the previous year," Suresh Kumar R, managing director of Allcargo Terminals, said.

"Our continued emphasis on operational excellence further strengthened customer confidence across markets and enabled us to achieve our highest-ever annual volumes," he added.

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