No Petrol, Diesel Rationing: Indian Oil Tells Dealers Not To Restrict Fuel Sales

The state-run Indian Oil Corporation has directed its dealers not to impose any restrictions on the sale of petrol and diesel unless specifically ordered by state governments or local authorities.

In an internal communication accessed by NDTV Profit, the company clarified that no instructions have been issued for rationing fuel supplies and warned that any violation of the directive would be viewed seriously.

The advisory comes at a time when fuel demand has surged sharply across retail outlets.

Indian Oil attributed the spike in offtake to the diversion of bulk consumers toward retail pumps, prompting the company to reassure dealers about the adequate availability of petrol and diesel across the network.

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Field officers have also been instructed to maintain close coordination with dealers to ensure timely replenishment of stocks and uninterrupted supplies.

The clarification follows another increase in petrol and diesel prices this week.

Fuel rates were raised by up to 90 paise per litre on Tuesday, marking the second hike in less than a week after a steep Rs 3-per-litre increase on Friday.

In Delhi, petrol now costs Rs 98.64 per litre while diesel is priced at Rs 91.58 per litre.

Oil marketing companies have been under pressure from elevated crude oil prices amid ongoing tensions in the Middle East.

According to government estimates, public sector OMCs could face losses of up to Rs 1.2 lakh crore in the first quarter of FY27, prompting gradual fuel price revisions to ease financial stress.

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