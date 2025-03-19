Q4 Results Today: Colgate Pamolive, Eicher Motors, Hindalco, Sun Pharma, NTPC Green, Ircon And More — Check Estimates

More than 190 companies are scheduled to announce their March quarter earnings on May 22, with investors tracking results from Eicher Motors, Hindalco Industries, Sun Pharmaceutical Industries, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, Colgate Palmolive (India) and Fortis Healthcare.

Some companies could also announce dividends alongside quarterly earnings, while several management teams have scheduled analyst calls after the results.

Bloomberg estimates indicate strong earnings expectations for a number of large-cap companies. Eicher Motors is expected to report revenue of Rs 5,965 crore, Ebitda of Rs 1,489 crore and profit of Rs 1,455 crore for the quarter. Hindalco Industries may post revenue of Rs 74,063 crore and profit of Rs 4,579 crore, while Sun Pharmaceutical Industries is seen reporting revenue of Rs 14,493 crore and profit of Rs 2,762 crore.

Torrent Pharmaceuticals may report revenue of Rs 3,726 crore and profit of Rs 604 crore, according to Bloomberg estimates. Colgate Palmolive (India) is expected to post revenue of Rs 1,528 crore with margin at 32.33%, while Info Edge (India) may report profit of Rs 279 crore.

Healthcare companies will also remain in focus. Fortis Healthcare is expected to report revenue of Rs 2,311 crore and profit of Rs 256 crore, while Narayana Hrudayalaya may post revenue of Rs 2,326 crore and profit of Rs 235 crore.

Among other closely watched companies, NTPC Green Energy is estimated to report revenue of Rs 850 crore and profit of Rs 152 crore. IRCON International may post revenue of Rs 3,152 crore, while The Ramco Cements is expected to report profit of Rs 113 crore.

TTK Prestige, Gujarat State Fertilizers & Chemicals, Gokaldas Exports, Minda Corporation and Yatra Online are also scheduled to announce results on Thursday.

Companies In Focus

Hindalco Industries reported a 45% decline in consolidated net profit during the December quarter at Rs 2,049 crore, compared with Rs 3,735 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations rose 14% to Rs 66,521 crore from Rs 58,390 crore in the corresponding quarter last year.

Eicher Motors reported a 21% rise in consolidated net profit attributable to shareholders at Rs 1,420 crore in Q3FY26, compared with Rs 1,171 crore a year earlier. Revenue from operations increased 23% to Rs 6,114 crore from Rs 4,973 crore.

NTPC Green Energy reported a 74% fall in consolidated net profit to Rs 17.32 crore during the October-December quarter, compared with Rs 65.61 crore a year earlier, as expenses increased. Total income rose to Rs 684.22 crore from Rs 581.46 crore in the corresponding period last year.

Full Earnings Calendar

The list of companies scheduled to report Q4FY26 results on May 22 includes 20 Microns, 3M India, Century Plyboards (India), DAM Capital Advisors, Electronics Mart India, Godavari Biorefineries, Greenlam Industries, Jubilant Pharmova, Kolte-Patil Developers, Maharashtra Seamless, Morepen Laboratories, NTPC Green Energy, Precision Camshafts, Shilpa Medicare, Star Cement, Tarsons Products, Torrent Pharmaceuticals, TTK Prestige, Yatra Online and Zee Learn, among others.

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