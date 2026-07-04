Dhamaal 4 CBFC Certificate: Ajay Devgn's Film Gets U/A 13+ Rating Before July 10 Release

Ajay Devgn's Dhamaal 4 has already completed its Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) formalities before hitting the screens. This comedy entertainer carries the U/A 13+ certificate and will hit the screens on 10th July 2026, according to reports.

The CBFC requested the makers to make a few small changes before releasing it with a certificate. Two scenes featuring hand gestures were deemed unsuitable and were replaced at seven instances throughout the film. Apart from these revisions, the film remained largely untouched, with no scenes removed or shortened, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The censor certificate was reportedly issued on July 2, following the completion of the required changes. The certified runtime of Dhamaal 4 is 143 minutes, or 2 hours and 23 minutes.

While unveiling the trailer of the film, speaking of the pressure of box office collections, Ajay Devgn said, 'Every time a film releases, I get nervous. If you ask me, I don't feel nervous even now. The actor admitted that every release brings a certain level of anxiety."

He said that after working on a movie day and night for several months, all actors wish that people appreciate the film and is an overall hit at the box office. According to Devgn, the excitement for a film release makes everyone feel the pressure.

Directed by Indra Kumar, Dhamaal 4 brings back some old familiar faces from the comedy franchise. Ajay Devgn, Riteish Deshmukh, Arshad Warsi, Jaaved Jaaferi and Sanjay Mishra play a prominent role in the film. Besides, the others have Esha Gupta, Sanjeeda Shaikh, Anjali Anand, Upendra Limaye, Vijay Patkar and Ravi Kishan.

Gulshan Kumar and T-Series present this film in association with Devgn Films. The film is produced by Ajay Devgn, Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Ashok Thakeria, Indra Kumar, Anand Pandit, and Kumar Mangat Pathak. This hilarious film is scheduled to be released on 10th July, 2026.

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